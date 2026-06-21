Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

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kelly pappas's avatar
kelly pappas
Jun 21

God Bless you Scott, and your family. Thank you for sharing your amazing Grace with all of us.

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Gayle Drake's avatar
Gayle Drake
Jun 21

The most precious stories I've ever read. I am sure you miss her so much! Someday God will help you understand why He allowed this to happen! Until then, just know that He is loving her for you you will indeed see her again! 💖🙏

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