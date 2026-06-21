Grace made every day special. One day of the year was extra special.

In that light, I want to share some memories of Grace over the years.

First, from 2013. This note is from a client newsletter I wrote back then:

FATHER’S DAY 2013

It is days like this that make having a pond all worth it.

Yesterday was one of the best days of my life. I spent most of the day outside with Grace (our 10-year-old daughter with Down Syndrome), enjoying our ponds.

It is interesting how ponds are full of learning opportunities. Here’s a sampling of what Grace and I discovered…

Crappie – we caught a 13” crappie (photo below), which she named Angel. We put it in the pail with four perch we also caught. We started fishing about noon and we discussed how we were going to catch our supper. When it came time to club the fish before filleting, she started to cry. After mom’s attempt to convince me to put her “Angel” fish back in the water (it was already past the point of no return), Grace worked through it and clubbed one of the perch herself. Next came Angel’s turn. She cried again, but it didn’t last long. She proceeded to happily feed the tail to her cat. When supper came, she took her first bite of the fish my wonderful wife prepared and announced, “I love it”. Good stuff. It was nice to know we were eating fish that are infinitely healthier than anything store-bought.

Grace with Angel on her lap

Clams – another normal part of pond life. However, when they are in your beach area, it creates an ‘opportunity’. I cut the bottom of my foot, about 2” by ¼”, on a clam we missed when combing the beach. I showed Grace and she said, “Don’t worry, my mom’s a medic.” She isn’t really, but it is good that kids have that perspective. I don’t think real medics smile when they put hydrogen peroxide on their patient’s wounds.

FATHER’S DAY 2019

Second, after Travis died by suicide in 2018, Grace was the glue holding our family together. She had real faith and it showed.

FATHER’S DAY 2021

Finally, her last Father’s Day on earth.

She was the best gift God ever gave us, second to salvation. Praise God for these memories.

I miss you, buddy. I know you are celebrating Father’s Day every day now, with our Father. Your earthly dad signing off.

May God bless each of you as you create memories with the gift of your children. I hope you have a blessed Father’s Day.

Grace’s Dad