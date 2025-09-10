I was forced to watch my daughter die on FaceTime.

That may seem like something out of a movie in a kidnapping/ransom situation, but it was my reality that awful evening on October 13, 2021. The perpetrators were not guys dressed in black with ski masks on who held my daughter in a windowless van. They were medical professionals in a hospital wearing white lab coats and scrubs, standing idly by as my precious daughter Grace’s heart slowly came to a halt from the dangerous concoction of drugs given to her.

Our jury trial showed that medical murder continues unabated in America.

We weren’t the only ones to have lost a loved one during Covid. In fact, 1.2 million Americans died in hospitals during Covid, by far the worst outcome of any country in the world. India was second with 533,000 deaths, but they have four times the population as the U.S.

The jury decided that Covid killed my daughter. I disagree, and so do hundreds of thousands of other people who had loved ones die in hospitals, like Grace did. Considering 142,000 medical murders occur each month in America, the chances are high your loved one didn’t die by accident if their death was recorded in a hospital – please click this article to learn more:

Grace had Down syndrome, which the medical records show was a factor in how she was treated in St. Elizabeth’s (Ascension), a Catholic hospital that apparently doesn’t appreciate people with special needs taking up valuable hospital real estate. She was just 19 years old and full of joy until she entered those doors with what I believed at that time was Covid– a week before her death. She was a very capable young lady who loved everyone, especially her family and God.

She was funny, warm, and compassionate – attributes that the medical staff at this hospital sorely and tragically lacked. Despite our begging the medical staff to save Grace and the fact that she wasn’t Do Not Resuscitate (DNR), they all refused to help her. With her sister Jess in the room with her, and her mom (Cindy) and me on FaceTime, we watched our beautiful angel pass away.

Multiple times, and without medical need, doctors wanted preemptive permission to put her on a ventilator, “just in case,” which we refused. While Grace was in the hospital, I heard of the carnage that came from ventilator use. After her death, I learned about the odd $39,000 bonuses hospitals received for placing patients on ventilators. I also learned of the bonuses they received for patients being nefariously diagnosed and officially dying from Covid. There appeared to be financial motivation to make room for more patients – ones who would approve ventilator usage – by freeing up Grace’s bed.

When I reviewed the medical records with a doctor, we discovered that Grace received Ativan (a Schedule IV substance under the Controlled Substances Act), Precedex (for multiple days despite the package insert warning to use for 24 hours max), and morphine on the same day, within 26 minutes of each other. We were shocked. I requested a meeting with the hospital CEO and the doctor. They refused to meet. Given the fact that a unilateral DNR order was placed on Grace’s chart a mere 8 minutes after giving her the max dose of Precedex, the digging into ‘why’ led to the first (and likely last) wrongful death lawsuit in the country, with Covid listed as the cause of death on a death certificate.

Our three-week jury trial, Schara v. Ascension Health, et al (Case Number 2023CV000345) was a historic trial with implications felt by millions. The jury found Ascension and its medical staff not guilty.

The jury determined that by being in a hospital, you are giving implied consent, and that the drugs that ended Grace’s life are normal in an ICU, so no informed consent is necessary. Doctors are not even required to inform the patient or advocate of an overdose. Additionally, a doctor can unilaterally place a DNR on a patient, without consent, without a witness, without a signature, and without a DNR bracelet. The jury's decision establishes that patients lose all rights upon admission to the hospital.

The loss shows the medical industrial complex, along with our government, condones the killing of innocent people so long as someone in a white lab coat does it. This decision should motivate anyone with ears to hear to prepare. Informed consent for medications is dead, and a doctor can unilaterally put a DNR on a patient without consent.

A primary goal of the lawsuit was to stop this behavior. We need to move away from doctors and nurses following orders that get people killed to an industry of true compassion that wants to heal the sick, not profit as much as possible before their death.

My family and I hope to show that children with Down syndrome are not a curse. There is no love like the love you receive from a child with Down syndrome, and certainly no better hugs. I would give anything for one more of Grace’s hugs.

In an interview after the trial, I was asked what Grace would be saying right now. She would tell me, “God did it, dad,” and “Keep going, earthly dad.” Of course, I will, buddy.

Finally, Grace is the one who God used to show me that we’ve been programmed to trust the medical industrial establishment, and repentance is the only answer to our way out of this mess…stay tuned.

