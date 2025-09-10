Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Sunnydaze
3h

As a mom of a special needs child who is an adult, this horrifies me. I’ve been following you since the fake trial with shameful jurors. I was wide awake by the time the coof scam hit. In a community of special needs families, we were the lone ones who refused to put a muzzle on our adult kid, who refused to inject the experimental shot, and who declared to each other as spouses we would not put her in a hospital. We had already been hearing the horrific behavior of the so called professionals. We were looked at with aghast because we went against the masses. We waited for our “friends” to tattle on us in a very liberal blue state (at the time -we fled that state). We waited to be reported by someone and have child protective services show up. None of that happened to us, thankfully.

We stand horrified with you. Our kids, with their special needs are not expendable. They are gifts from God however they became special needs. Those who caused any of these little ones to be special needs -it will be better if they had a millstone tied around their necks. Vengeance is mine says The Lord. Knowing where Grace is NOW doesn’t take the pain away - but can make life moving forward more peaceful and happy. What they did to her - that’s another story. Keep fighting for people to wake up!

Amat's avatar
Amat
1h

There are many 'health' zealots hidden in the large hospital systems who have very twisted codes that they live by. They cannot be pleaded or argued with and there is no compassion for their fellow man, they are truly frightening because they disguise themselves as healers or helpers but they are the exact opposite and they move amongst us with ease and are well protected. I think as the health system has grown to behemoth proportions so has the number of 'health' zealots. The system is not about health but is about producing illness and dependency then offering a final solution when the individuals illness becomes inconvenient and/or costly.

