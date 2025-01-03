We’ve been called to save others. We cannot let our guard down. We cannot stop warning people.

Thankfully, Polly Tommey of Children’s Health Defense has the same mindset. Polly was one of the first to believe that hospitals were murdering people, as we discussed in our original February 2022 interview. As many of you know, she went on the bus tour that led to ‘Vaxxed III – Authorized to Kill’, released in September – the first nationwide film to expose hospital murders.

Late last year she asked Jeff Wagner, the director of Breaking the Oath, if he would allow the film to be hosted by CHD. He enthusiastically agreed.

The film was also featured at the Red Pill Expo in November.

On Sunday, January 5, CHD will be screening the film beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Please share, especially with those still not awake at this pivotal point for freedom, health, and civilization.

Thanks for your prayers and continued support.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

Donate to our GiveSendGo