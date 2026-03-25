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Marcia's avatar
Marcia
3d

Steve Gregg I enjoyed immensely. He is most appealing in his philosophy, and the manner by which he teaches. Brilliant, actually. An original. Such a perfect guest for you to have on your show. THANK YOU. I would go to church if I could listen to a teacher like Steve who has not lost his ability to learn and think. The clip you included of the speaker talking about the sinner on the cross near Jesus is an absolute highlight. Freeing, beautiful Truth. So simple. Not complicated. Jesus is All. Billy Graham's daughter was asked to comment on how Law Vegas many churches have become with their music and lightships. She said: Just give me Jesus! Thank you, Scott. Excellent.

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Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
4d

Wonderful perspectives. My gratitude for your taking time to do this. So much to consider. On the topic of the amniocentesis test, I am now questioning every aspect, every level of that test and the probable dark history in total and completely now that we have a fuller understanding of what family planning was really about. His comments on truth were so very inspiring.

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