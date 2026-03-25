Good afternoon,

First-time guest, Steve Gregg, brings an extensive career in teaching people how to think, not what to think - about the Bible.

We discuss the differences between the old and new covenants, deception, and the four views of the Book of Revelation.

We’ve been lied to about most everything. Does this reality also apply to how we view the Scriptures?

What are the perspectives that keep us believing lies:

Cognitive dissonance : We resist admitting we were fooled because it challenges our self-image.

Confirmation bias : We are more likely to accept information that aligns with our existing beliefs.

Emotional investment: Once we believe a falsehood, especially one tied to identity, ideology, or hope (e.g., financial gain), we are unlikely to let go of it, even when proven wrong.

Here’s a related sermon by Pastor Matt Trewhella on hermeneutics:

Please listen and share to help wake people up to the power of God through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes. What specifically? Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception, and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!] The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual, and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan. God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the opportunity God provided as the only thing that saves us.

Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.

The following are the links you can share:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v76h2p4-are-christians-being-deceived.html



Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/deprogramming/are-christians-being-deceived



Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e01d7cc5-d253-4ce7-a602-57b3b41df505

Thank you for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.

Grace did not die in vain. We are standing on Genesis 50:20: You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

I’d be honored if you purchased, read and passed along a copy of my new book to someone who you care about. All proceeds go to Grace’s foundation.

We appreciate your prayers and support.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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