Good morning,

Last week we talked about medical freedom in a corrupt system. Today, we discuss the opposite. Are hospitals really under military martial law? My guest, Micah Moreland has learned the answer to this question and wants to warn Americans what he has found.

We’ve been lied to about the Hippocratic Oath and conventional medicine – all part of Satan’s elaborate scheme to deceive us into relying on the medical industrial complex for our health. God warned us this would happen in Revelation 18:23: For your merchants were the most important people of the earth, because with your sorceries [pharmakeia] they deceived all the nations. This process has been going on for 6000 years. Fast forward to today - hospitals can have the legal authority (unlawful) to implement hostage tactics when we are under a public health emergency. We are under a public health emergency today.

Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.

Following are the links you can share:

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v5fqzzh-hospitals-are-under-military-medical-martial-law.html



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/fe46cc85-588d-462c-be22-a504f3afdebe



Soundcloud - http://soundcloud.com/deprogramming/hospitals-are-under-military-medical-martial-law

Can you prepare? Yes. The highest priority, physically, is to avoid the hospital at all costs. I have previously interviewed two experts on hospital protocols and am providing the interview links below:

https://rumble.com/v262t5i-hospital-hostage-negotiations-part-1-special-guests-greta-crawford-and-laur.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

https://rumble.com/v28qdyy-hospital-hostage-negotiations-part-2.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

I encourage you to listen to these interviews. These two ladies, Greta and Laura, are experts and provide critical insights on advanced preparation. We have links to their website and forms on Grace’s website: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Hospital%20Rescues-Forms%20you%20need.

God is calling us to repentance, just as Jesus did in the example in Mark 5:25-34: And a woman was there who had been subject to bleeding for twelve years. She had suffered a great deal under the care of many doctors and had spent all she had, yet instead of getting better she grew worse. When she heard about Jesus, she came up behind him in the crowd and touched his cloak, because she thought, “If I just touch his clothes, I will be healed.” Immediately her bleeding stopped, and she felt in her body that she was freed from her suffering. At once Jesus realized that power had gone out from him. He turned around in the crowd and asked, “Who touched my clothes?” “You see the people crowding against you,” his disciples answered, “and yet you can ask, ‘Who touched me?’” But Jesus kept looking around to see who had done it. Then the woman, knowing what had happened to her, came and fell at his feet and, trembling with fear, told him the whole truth. He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.”

My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes. What specifically? Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!] The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan. God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the only thing that can save us.

Thank you for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.

Our Amazing Grace Store Announcement!

We’ve been asked hundreds of times about the shirts we wear supporting Grace and this battle we are all in...

We’re thankful to announce after several months of hard work and dedication, we finally found a vendor who will print our messages and fill orders. Our NEW online store is now up and running. We hope you enjoy the designs we are offering and better yet, enjoy spreading awareness with us!

You can link directly from our main website (access via dropdown menu on mobile version) or go directly to the store.

Of course, 100% of what is received will be used toward our ongoing education campaign. *Please note there is a $15.00 Flat Shipping Fee on ANY size order.

Here’s a few examples of what you’ll find…

Please check out www.GraceSchara.com for updates on Grace’s story and our landmark lawsuit.

Please watch Breaking the Oath Unauthorized, produced and directed by Jeff Wagner. This heartbreaking story of our family, and those this film is dedicated to, provides a stark warning to all. There is a profound evil in the world the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly one hundred years. History is shaking us awake, urging us to remember times in which civilization was brought to the brink of collapse. "Breaking the Oath" draws parallels to our past, showing the shocking similarities all around us. We need only to open our eyes.

Donate to our GiveSendGo

We appreciate your prayers and support.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

Share