Deprogramming with Grace's Dad - How to Spot a Snake in the Grass (Discerning in Our Evil Culture)
In this podcast, I analyze the BART lawsuit “victory” and the “civic duty” deception that leads us to vote in a presidential election designed to have us participate in our own demise. God’s word and the Holy Spirit are what we must learn to rely on to not be deceived by the Satanic culture we are living through today.
This podcast is meant to have you challenge ‘why’ you believe what you believe and sharpen the critical thinking skills God gave you.
I’m not trying to be right. My main bias is a Biblical worldview, believing we are in the Days of Noah.
Please listen and share to help wake people up to the power of God through our Lord, and Savior Jesus Christ.
My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes. What specifically? Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!] The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan. God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the only thing that can save us.
Rumble - https://rumble.com/v5lb1t8-how-to-spot-a-snake-in-the-grass-discerning-in-our-evil-culture.html
Soundcloud - http://soundcloud.com/deprogramming/how-to-spot-a-snake-in-the-grass-discerning-in-our-evil-culture
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/5fb3e33a-1bf3-4473-bacb-dc1b5ce52a53
Please watch Breaking the Oath Unauthorized, produced and directed by Jeff Wagner. This heartbreaking story of our family, and those this film is dedicated to, provides a stark warning to all. There is a profound evil in the world the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly one hundred years. History is shaking us awake, urging us to remember times in which civilization was brought to the brink of collapse. "Breaking the Oath" draws parallels to our past, showing the shocking similarities all around us. We need only to open our eyes.
Thanks Scott for all you do and communicate. I understand about not putting trust in men, but in god, and the various significant problems with Trump. He is a reality TV star who has advanced various populist messages, and he was easily manipulated by the deep state through them giving him a bunch of traitors to work with him and getting him to be on board with operation warp speed and other atrocities. To what extent he understands these things are evil I cannot say (he no doubt noted what happened to the leaders of Tanzania, Haiti, and other countries that resisted the Covid agenda).
I also understand that promoting Trump hatred, which they have been very successful in doing (in part because of some aspects of his personality), they are using him to cover for and divert attention from their own diabolical acts and plans. I liken it to "two minutes hate" in the novel 1984.
However, I am still going to vote for him on a least-of-evils basis. As Dave Hodges has said, he hates the RINO Republican uniparty, but he says they will kill us slower than the Democrats will. The Democratic leaders like Obama, Biden, and Harris are pure evil (unless and until they repent, which I pray they do) and will not hesitate to implement every bit of globalist tyranny that they can as soon as the regain power, if they do. They are willing to totally undermine the constitution by, for instance, not only massive election fraud but being willing to use any other means to keep him from being president including perhaps various lawfare methods akin to what they have already used against him to prevent him if elected from assuming office.
They are clearly totally Satanic. Trump, it is possible from my point of view, is partly being used by God in some ways to make things better. There is no doubt that some of his policies are beneficial, like opposition to the wars such as Ukraine. This alone gives me the desire to vote for him. He has also come around on other aspects of the leftist agenda. He has said some very smart things, like "they're not after me, they're after you", and we can see from the weaponization of all the government agencies going after conservative's non-crimes, that this is absolutely correct.
That being said, if he does assume office, the Left will reign terror upon us with more BLM/Antifa type riots, I feel is highly probable.
Nonetheless, if anyone feels neither of them is worth a vote and there is no difference between them, they have every right to (lack of) vote their conscience.
May all of you have God's eternal blessings.
following on from what I previously commented even earlier today, having listened to this current post, including Matt Trewella from his excellent sermon, I was convicted of my error and for having voted, and I had to repent. Thank you, Scott, for persevering. I suspected the truth of where they were leading both political sides. After hearing that Trump favors digital ID, I saw the deception--also that he is still defending what he takes credit for during the so-called pandemic. RFK will simply bring in more regulation for all of us, if he is allowed to get there.