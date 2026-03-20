Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
Mar 20

Thank you for keeping Grace's spirit alive while educating us at the same time.

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Hospital Protocols did kill many, many people against their will. Unfortunately, these protocols are still in place. Read more here

https://theylied.ca/Hospitals.shtml

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Nurses tell their stories

https://theylied.ca/Nurses.shtml

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LAURA Winter's avatar
LAURA Winter
Mar 20

Yes, they are...

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