Good morning,

This monocast covers a slide presentation I put together regarding my new book, which was released on March 10:

We’ve been #1 in multiple categories on Amazon since its release. Praise God.

Clicking on the book picture will take you to Grace’s website, and three options for ordering.

Last week, I recorded this 90-minute monocast to review important components of the agenda that the book rebukes.

I start out by sharing some brazen examples of evil from Grace’s medical records

I then move on to how the eugenics agenda was put into place

I then cover the method the federal government uses to control health care for 99.99% of the American population – Standards of Care

Next, I cover the topic of our participation in the evil agenda

And finally, and most importantly, the solution

I hope this recording rocks you to the core and has you change your worldview to the only One who can protect us from this evil agenda.

There are no coincidences. God is sovereign. He is the ultimate source of all power and authority, with nothing occurring outside His will or knowledge, as affirmed by Scripture such as Psalm 103:19, which states, “The LORD has established His throne in heaven, and His kingdom rules over all”.

God’s orchestrating “coincidences” is His providence.

As you listen to the podcast, you’ll learn what God has shown me since Grace’s death.

Please listen and share to help wake people up to the power of God through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes. What specifically? Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception, and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!] The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual, and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan. God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the opportunity God provided as the only thing that saves us.

Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.

Following are the links you can share:

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v779sge-is-the-government-legally-killing-us.html

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/f1dc8c90-b3ac-4305-8f24-486c3a2d2441

Soundcloud - http://soundcloud.com/deprogramming/is-the-government-legally

Thank you for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.

Grace did not die in vain. We are standing on Genesis 50:20: You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

I’d be honored if you purchased, read and passed along a copy of my new book to someone who you care about. All proceeds go to Grace’s foundation.

We appreciate your prayers and support.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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