Good evening,

In this monocast, I discuss how the deception of modern medicine was created as part of the depopulation agenda of the beast system.

I then discuss the cultural maneuvers keeping us in the game.

I briefly review how we got to this point - a series of legal maneuvers Satan used to program and trap us.

Next, I discuss physical and spiritual solutions to getting out of the system.

I wrap up the discussion with a few of the warnings God gave us ahead of time.

Please listen and share to help wake people up to the power of God through our Lord, and Savior Jesus Christ.

My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes. What specifically? Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!]

The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan. God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the only thing that can save us.

Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.

Following are the links you can share:

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v6wqfj2-the-deception-of-conventional-medicine-how-did-it-happen.html



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/cd0a6ae6-25aa-4504-91d3-8e71551449c2



Soundcloud - http://soundcloud.com/deprogramming/the-deception-of-conventional-medicine-how-did-it-happen

Thank you for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

Our Amazing Grace Store!

We’ve been asked hundreds of times about the shirts we wear supporting Grace and this battle we are all in...

We’re thankful to announce after several months of hard work and dedication, we finally found a vendor who will print our messages and fill orders. Our NEW online store is now up and running. We hope you enjoy the designs we are offering and better yet, enjoy spreading awareness with us!

You can link directly from our main website (access via dropdown menu on mobile version) or go directly to the store.

Of course, 100% of what is received will be used toward our ongoing education campaign. *Please note there is a $15.00 Flat Shipping Fee on ANY size order.

Here’s a few examples of what you’ll find…

Please sign up at www.GraceSchara.com for updates on Grace’s story and our landmark lawsuit.

Please watch Breaking the Oath Unauthorized, produced and directed by Jeff Wagner. This heartbreaking story of our family, and those this film is dedicated to, provides a stark warning to all. There is a profound evil in the world the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly one hundred years. History is shaking us awake, urging us to remember times in which civilization was brought to the brink of collapse. "Breaking the Oath" draws parallels to our past, showing the shocking similarities all around us. We need only to open our eyes.

We appreciate your prayers and support.

Donate to our GiveSendGo

Share