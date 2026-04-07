Good evening,

This may be the most important message I’ve shared to date.

Returning guest Jason Christoff brings 30 years of study in mind control to the table. We discuss how the world’s deceptions are part of the march toward snapping the New World Order control grid into place.

We’ve been deceived. We’ve been programmed to believe the government is there to protect our God-given rights through its Constitution and Bill of Rights. It is masterful how they got us to believe this lie. What if the entire Republic was designed to deceive us?

They don’t want us to find out the answer to this question. We live in a world today where the news cycle is minutes, and we’ve been programmed to watch only shorts as our method of learning, all by design.

I’m going to ask you to check out of the system and invest about seven hours watching and thinking about four films. Why? Because I want you to consider how programming works, how they prey on us, what happens when you realize you’ve been duped, and what to do to reclaim your birthright. This material is introductory and I hope that it challenges you to pursue truth. Your life depends on this choice.

Here goes:

Planet Mind Control: https://www.planetmindcontrol.com/. In this documentary, Jason Christoff explains the basics of mind control and reverse engineers the top three mind control operations that are exposed in the media today. Very well done.

Jones Plantation: https://jonesplantationfilm.com/. This impressive film demonstrates how they put us all in chains through the illusion of choice. It walks through the step-by-step process they use to enslave us using an allegory of slavery in the 1800s.

The Truman Show: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120382/. Once Truman awoke to what was happening, his friends disowned him because they were financially engaged in the game’s temptations. Christof, the puppet master, truthfully answered a reporter’s question, “Why do you think Truman has never come close to discovering the true nature of his world until now?” He responded, “We accept the reality of the world with which we’re presented.” He also explained a fundamental truth that we should all embrace fully when he said, “If he was absolutely determined to discover the truth, there’s no way we could prevent him.” He conquered his fear and wisely chose to escape, putting an end to the charade.

The Pilgrim’s Progress: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_pilgrims_progress_2019. This is an animated film based on John Bunyan’s brilliant 1678 allegory. The film walks us through what it looks like to no longer participate in the world.

In Revelation 13, God warns us of the esoteric dualistic nature of our enemy.

Are we destined for this esoteric Hegelian dialectic control grid being snapped into place because of our sinful nature?

God warns us of the trap in 1 Thessalonians 5:3.

The final leg of the deception stool is getting us to participate.

How did this mind control method shake out with the Great Depression? What is the impact of this major league deception today?

President Roosevelt’s New Deal won by a landslide because he presented the false prophet side, peace and safety, to rid America of the evil depression. What was the result?

The people were tricked into trading their gold and submitting to government licensing for the illusion of government safety and security.

How did they pull this off? First, they got us to believe we are citizens of the world and the Constitution is the source of our rights. Then they created a national emergency with the Great Depression and got ‘we the people’ to vote for a new king to implement the “less evil” of the Hegelian dialectic equation. Next, their Constitution suspends the state-granted liberty in the event of a national emergency – logically, during a war. So what did they do? They declared a national emergency with their created Great Depression and Congress gave President Roosevelt war powers authority over the citizens. That national emergency is still in place today. We’ve been in a permanent state of national emergency since March 9, 1933. This so-called “The Rule of Necessity” is in play today, so there are no Constitutional rights. The citizens were declared the enemy…and still are today!

They don’t clamp down on us all at one time because we’d resist and overpower them. Think about it. If 100% of people died immediately after taking the bioweapon jab, what would have happened? You get the idea. They slowly get us into their control grid and we become the boiling frog.

The 1933 national emergency is why no one will ever be held to account for the COVID murders, 911, JFK assassination, and countless other crimes. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. And this is ONLY ONE LAYER of the cover-up of God’s plan that they use to get us into rabbit holes.

Interestingly, Roosevelt is credited with the statement:

So, why do we rely on new executive orders and legislation? They were never worth the paper they are printed on because they cannot change hearts. When has contracting morality ever worked in the past? These are actions of false prophets and we play into their hand because of our desire for a king, just like the Israelites in 1 Samuel 8. When will we realize we can’t serve two masters?

What are the perspectives that keep us believing these lies:

Cognitive dissonance : We resist admitting we were fooled because it challenges our self-image.

Confirmation bias : We are more likely to accept information that aligns with our existing beliefs.

Emotional investment: Once we believe a falsehood, especially one tied to identity, ideology, or hope (e.g., financial gain), we are unlikely to let go of it, even when proven wrong.

Please listen and share to help wake people up to the power of God through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

My podcasts continue to share the most urgent opportunity, as a result of Grace’s death, that opened my eyes. What specifically? Although the Bible taught me that Satan exists, I had no idea the extent of his power through lies, deception, and evil agendas. [FYI, Grace called Satan a creep!] The reality of evil has my utmost attention today. I now know the battle we are in is spiritual, and Satan is the real enemy! I am sharing these things because I don’t want anyone else to lose a loved one to the traps set by Satan. God wants us to repent, reconcile with Him, and stop trusting in men. Trusting in men is how we got to this point. Repenting and trusting in God is the only way out. His blood on the cross is the opportunity God provided as the only thing that saves us.

Please share on your media platform and with anyone who would benefit.

The following are the links you can share:

Rumble - https://rumble.com/v77zmp6-the-tyranny-of-safety-security-and-comfort.html



Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/219ba56e-5415-4387-9b49-f1e2d7907e71



Soundcloud - http://soundcloud.com/deprogramming/the-tyranny-of-safety-security

Thank you for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.

Grace did not die in vain. We are standing on Genesis 50:20: You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

I’d be honored if you purchased, read and passed along a copy of my new book. All proceeds go to Grace’s foundation.

The subtitles of my book, “Is the Evidence Obvious?” and “How Fear of Death and the Illusion of Freedom Turn Us Into Accomplices to Evil” are the wake up call to those with ears to hear. Jeremiah’s warning is applicable today:

We appreciate your prayers and support.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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