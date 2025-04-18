Good afternoon,

We are finally ready to begin the sign-up process for the June trial. We want to pack the court. The courtroom has limited seating, so we are asking that you sign up for a space to help ensure you will have a seat. To that end, signing up does not guarantee a seat, because we cannot account for others who want to attend the trial who are not on our list. Although the judge has accommodated the overflow at the previous hearings, we are trying to manage a process to make it easier for him to do so for the trial.

In addition to physically attending the trial inside the courtroom, enjoying the June weather outside the courtroom while holding tasteful signs would be awesome. Grace’s case has national attention and showing your support in this way would be greatly appreciated. We want to show the ultimate respect both outside and in their courtroom.

Before you read further, a producer of a show I was on last month put together a song in honor of Grace. We put some photos with the music. Please enjoy this two-minute tribute to Grace.

Regarding signing up, several important notes:

The trial begins on June 2 and is scheduled for four weeks. Our legal team expects the trial to last approximately three weeks, so we are not scheduling the last week of June at this time. If there are any changes, we will update you via email.

If your plans change after you sign up, please use the sign-up platform to free up the space for someone else. This video walks you through the process: http://youtu.be/vIGEreqvWvs We are not scheduling June 2, because we expect jury selection to take the entire day, and the jury pool will fill the available space that day. We are suggesting morning and afternoon sessions, the details of which are spelled out on the first page of the sign-up platform. The courtroom instructions are included on the first page of the sign-up platform. MOST IMPORTANT: Please don’t reply to this announcement, as we are not signing up those who want to attend; we are using the sign-up platform for that purpose. PDFs of the steps to sign up via computer and phone are below if you need extra help.

Here is the link to follow to sign up - https://signup.com/go/vQQkXPy

During the proceedings, if you have a purple ‘Grace shirt’, we encourage you to wear it, so our supporters stand out. If you don’t have a purple Grace shirt, they are available on our online store for purchase (click on either shirt below).

As Grace would say, “God’s got this.” God stands for truth and justice; they are part of His character. While the verdict in this case cannot achieve justice, believers are His representatives on this earth and can share what they’ve learned to help save others by sharing the need for God’s Truth because He is just. We would like prayers for hearts to be convicted before, after, and during the trial. God already knows the outcome of this case. Our responsibility is to trust Him. He has the ability to accomplish His will in ways that are supernatural. Truth and justice will prevail because these are two promises made by God. What does that look like in this case? We’re about to find out.

We sincerely appreciate the support you’ve been giving as we’ve been walking through the process to get to this immediate goal. Our family looks forward to seeing you at the trial.

God bless you.

Finally, for those who like great pictures, this is Aunt Grace holding her first nephew (Caleb) on April 16, 2011 (Yes, Jess looks too young to have a baby!):

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

