It has been three weeks since my last update, for a reason. The legal team has worked diligently toward significant deadlines in the judge’s Scheduling Order.

The 411…

Who? Grace Schara was our 19-year-old daughter who had Down Syndrome

What? She was medically murdered on October 13, 2021; she was given three contraindicated meds (Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine) which euthanized her; the doctor put an illegal DNR on her chart the morning of her death

Where? Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin

When? On October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025

Why/How? In my podcast, ‘Deprogramming with Grace’s dad’, I explore the answers to these critical questions.

Onto the message in the title…

After sitting through all of the doctors and their “experts” depositions, I’ve reached this conclusion: They believe Grace got Covid, and Grace died of Covid, so we should get over it. Why? What they have written is only exceeded by the arrogance with which they deliver their unified message. I’ve included a few examples below.

From one of Grace’s doctors’ reports:

In the same report, he wrote, “The patient’s family was following the misinformation from the frontline physicians with their vitamin cocktails and ivermectin…”

When asked about these statements, under oath, he responded as follows: “People who were vaccinated tended not to get as sick and recovered from COVID better than those who were not vaccinated.” And: “We had experimental treatments that potentially had better information for usage than, say, ivermectin. Well, it has no activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It's an antiparasitic agent. It's for worms.”

In one of the expert reports, regarding Grace’s chance of survival at home:

“If Ms. Schara had not been admitted to St. Elizabeth’s on 10/7 and returned home with oxygen therapy, she would have died from her COVID-19 days before 10/13/21. Similarly, if her father had taken her home from the hospital after admission to St. Elizabeth’s, she would have died sooner than she did.”

In another expert report, he creatively blames me for Grace’s death:

“The care team at St. Elizabeth’s hospital offered the standard of care for COVID treatment in October of 2021, and respected the family’s wishes to not add therapies above and beyond dexamethasone.”

Finally, this expert statement summarizes why they are right, and we are wrong:

“In conclusion, Ms. Schara unfortunately died from COVID-19 pneumonia and refractory hypoxia. She was at increased risk death from COVID due to her underlying Down Syndrome and the fact that she was unvaccinated. The care team at St. Elizabeth’s hospital did everything they could to save Ms. Schara’s life, within the goals of care clearly expressed by her family.”

Some bigger picture facts I’ve learned in this process…

1. If you die in a hospital, it is considered normal. Coroners don’t investigate hospital deaths, by design.

2. Upon entering a hospital, the admission paperwork creatively turns over your rights to the ‘saints in hospital garb.’

3. Even if you haven’t submitted to the admission process, here’s what the District Attorney had to say about me challenging what happened to Grace: “A doctor is not required to administer treatment she or he believes is not medically effective. This includes authorizing a DNR. The parties clearly had a dispute about how Dr. Shokar should treat Grace. Dr. Shokar did not abide by the wishes of the family. However, there is no law in Wisconsin that requires him to do so.”

4. Medical insurance (both private and public) only pays for protocols that doctors have to follow in order to get paid AND they risk losing their licenses if offering alternatives. This includes chemotherapy with a 97.9% kill rate. They are legally bound to not offer solutions!

Conclusion…

I share these things because unless you change your belief regarding how you’ve been programmed to trust the white coat, you will not be prepared.

Grace’s lawsuit is lifting the veil of deception concealing approximately 1,700,000 deaths, annually in America (excluding the murder of the pre-born), as a direct result of the evil practices of the medical industrial establishment. That’s 61% of the total annual deaths – 142,000 new medical murders every single month. Medical murder is the number one cause of death in America.

When man turns away from God’s laws, God’s judgment is certain. This consequence is the reason our country is experiencing evil like we’ve never seen in history. God warned us this would happen in Revelation 18:23:

For your merchants were the most important people of the earth, because with your pharmakeia they deceived all the nations.

The only way out of this mess is repentance. Repentance of what? For trusting in man and believing that by chasing knowledge we can be like God. We are being bombarded with false prophets and “knowledge” at an alarming pace, as God prophesied would happen in Daniel 12 and Revelation 13 and Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24.

Repentance of even one doctor, or nurse, would save more lives than any lawsuit. “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)

Our family wishes each of you God’s blessing.

