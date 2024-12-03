Grace Schara Lawsuit Update - Dec. 3, 2024
Landmark lawsuit
Quick update on December 2 Hearing and More
We had a hearing yesterday morning to discuss two motions to dismiss filed by the defense. Consistent with prior motions to dismiss, the substance was the same and we are thankful the judge denied both. Praise God.
In addition, the revised sub-schedule for the trial was agreed upon, so we are on track for the June 2 jury trial.
As Grace’s trial gets closer, we’ll be asking those who wish to attend to sign up for dates, because the courtroom only has space for 70. Please keep watch for this email over the next several months.
Our case is really coming together, and the legal team is doing their best to keep things moving and on track. Our family is thankful for this team and for God’s guiding hand upon them.
We continue to be thankful for the doors He has opened and continues to open for the exposure of Grace’s story to be used to save lives both physically and spiritually.
We are also very grateful to those of you who are walking this road with us. Two specific prayer requests we ask for: 1) For God’s guidance and protection around our experts. In this system, experts are an important part of the process. 2) For a jury that will look at the evidence and not be influenced by biases that have been programmed into our society. Thanks to all who have been praying for us.
Finally, none of these opportunities would be possible without God. We don’t know what He has in mind, but the process has been a blessing to experience. We thank Him for His unconditional love and guidance and for giving us the time we had with our special angel, Grace.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
Our Amazing Grace Store Announcement!
We’ve been asked hundreds of times about the shirts we wear supporting Grace and this battle we are all in...
We’re thankful to announce after several months of hard work and dedication, we finally found a vendor who will print our messages and fill orders. Our NEW online store is now up and running. We hope you enjoy the designs we are offering and better yet, enjoy spreading awareness with us!
You can link directly from our main website (access via dropdown menu on mobile version) or go directly to the store.
Of course, 100% of what is received will be used toward our ongoing education campaign.
Here’s a few examples of what you’ll find…
Please check out www.GraceSchara.com for updates on Grace’s story and our landmark lawsuit.
Please watch Breaking the Oath Unauthorized, produced and directed by Jeff Wagner. This heartbreaking story of our family, and those this film is dedicated to, provides a stark warning to all. There is a profound evil in the world the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly one hundred years. History is shaking us awake, urging us to remember times in which civilization was brought to the brink of collapse. "Breaking the Oath" draws parallels to our past, showing the shocking similarities all around us. We need only to open our eyes.
I am praying in agreement and praying God's sovereign perfect will be done. ALL TO HIS GLORY, HONOR & PRAISE.
~Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the Lord that will stand.~
Proverbs 19:21
What a beautiful comfort to be continually held, to abide, to be unable to depart from our glorious Saviors perfect plans. We can trust His goodness and have faith that every detail of our life is being woven into a beautiful tapestry of purpose. Grace upon Grace upon Grace!
I will continue in prayer trusting our great God to miraculously perform above and beyond human comprehension and with such precision that it shall be undeniable, even to this lost perverse world, that the hand of God has prevailed. I pray they shall witness our Gods goodness, grace and mercy and their hearts will be drawn to glorify His name!
Bless you for turning tragedy into a cause to end profound evil! Now subscribed.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Kudos to OUR AMAZING GRACE's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
