We had a hearing yesterday morning to discuss two motions to dismiss filed by the defense. Consistent with prior motions to dismiss, the substance was the same and we are thankful the judge denied both. Praise God.

In addition, the revised sub-schedule for the trial was agreed upon, so we are on track for the June 2 jury trial.

As Grace’s trial gets closer, we’ll be asking those who wish to attend to sign up for dates, because the courtroom only has space for 70. Please keep watch for this email over the next several months.

Our case is really coming together, and the legal team is doing their best to keep things moving and on track. Our family is thankful for this team and for God’s guiding hand upon them.

We continue to be thankful for the doors He has opened and continues to open for the exposure of Grace’s story to be used to save lives both physically and spiritually.

We are also very grateful to those of you who are walking this road with us. Two specific prayer requests we ask for: 1) For God’s guidance and protection around our experts. In this system, experts are an important part of the process. 2) For a jury that will look at the evidence and not be influenced by biases that have been programmed into our society. Thanks to all who have been praying for us.

Finally, none of these opportunities would be possible without God. We don’t know what He has in mind, but the process has been a blessing to experience. We thank Him for His unconditional love and guidance and for giving us the time we had with our special angel, Grace.

