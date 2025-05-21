The May 19 and 20 pre-trial hearing has concluded. All of the summary judgment motions were dismissed, which means the entire case is going to be heard at the jury trial beginning June 2.

The jury trial proceedings will take place over approximately three weeks, as expected.

Important updates:

1. Jury selection is expected to take the entire day on June 2, as previously announced. Jury selection is not a public event. No one should come to the courthouse on June 2.

2. The signup platform has morning and afternoon slots for the three weeks expected for the proceedings. The morning times Judge McGinnis advised will be 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and afternoon times will be 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Please click the picture below to go directly to the platform we set up for the trial.

3. The judge is going to designate the gallery to be split between the plaintiff and the defendants. If either side of the gallery is not full, the open seats will be available.

4. There will be no cell phones allowed in the courtroom. It is best to leave your cell phone in your vehicle or at home so that you do not accidentally bring it into the courtroom.

5. There will be no talking, whispering, or gesturing allowed in the courtroom.

6. The judge will not issue a warning for violations. The judge has indicated that he will not hesitate to have a person detained should any violation occur.

7. Attire. The judge does not want the public to try to influence the jury. That means NO shirts, clothing, or accessories promoting our side of the case. Do not wear ‘Grace Wins’ shirts or buttons, or any shirt or accessory with any message of any kind, even if seemingly harmless.

We are thankful that we will have the opportunity to present our entire case to a jury. “God did it, dad” -as my best buddy would say.

Finally, I won’t be doing media interviews until the trial is concluded.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

