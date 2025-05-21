Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

BDP
God is great! Praying for justice to finally be served to all those who are responsible for Grace's death. Nothing can change what happened to your beautiful, vibrant daughter but your family continues to honor her memory with your countless devotion to show the world this horrific travesty. May the Lord continue to bless you all and may your family find peace with the outcome.

New subscriber here and a fellow Wisconsinite. I am proud of you and your family's fight against what they did to Grace. I remember hearing this story shortly after it happened and I was appalled. I too am an RN but am so disgusted by what the profession became during the pandemic that I doubt I will work as an RN again.

Hospital protocols or "best practice" are generic one size fits all treatments with very little accommodation for nuances of each patient. When I watched the video telling Grace's story and that she had Precedex, morphine and Lorazepam all within 29 minutes of each other and she was left UNATTENDED without resuscitation reversal drugs at bedside I was livid. The DNR arbitrarily assigned to Grace without family consent should be a nail in the corrupt coffin of Ascension. I am shocked by the callous inhumanity of those who were her hospital care providers. It never used to be like that!!!

I follow Robert Barnes who will be one of the attorney's working on the jury selection and he is top notch and you have one of the best fighters and brilliant legal minds in the country on your side. He is relentless and tenacious on behalf of his clients.

I pray that God will give you wisdom, peace and abundant grace throughout this period. I too lost my 19 year old daughter in 2013 to an auto accident. Though the circumstances are different, the pain of losing a part of you who was meant to outlive you is one I know too well. Only by the grace of God did we come through the other side.

I pray there will be JUSTICE for GRACE. God bless you all!

