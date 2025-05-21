Grace Schara Wrongful Death Jury Trial Important Update
Landmark lawsuit
The May 19 and 20 pre-trial hearing has concluded. All of the summary judgment motions were dismissed, which means the entire case is going to be heard at the jury trial beginning June 2.
The jury trial proceedings will take place over approximately three weeks, as expected.
Important updates:
1. Jury selection is expected to take the entire day on June 2, as previously announced. Jury selection is not a public event. No one should come to the courthouse on June 2.
2. The signup platform has morning and afternoon slots for the three weeks expected for the proceedings. The morning times Judge McGinnis advised will be 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and afternoon times will be 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Please click the picture below to go directly to the platform we set up for the trial.
3. The judge is going to designate the gallery to be split between the plaintiff and the defendants. If either side of the gallery is not full, the open seats will be available.
4. There will be no cell phones allowed in the courtroom. It is best to leave your cell phone in your vehicle or at home so that you do not accidentally bring it into the courtroom.
5. There will be no talking, whispering, or gesturing allowed in the courtroom.
6. The judge will not issue a warning for violations. The judge has indicated that he will not hesitate to have a person detained should any violation occur.
7. Attire. The judge does not want the public to try to influence the jury. That means NO shirts, clothing, or accessories promoting our side of the case. Do not wear ‘Grace Wins’ shirts or buttons, or any shirt or accessory with any message of any kind, even if seemingly harmless.
We are thankful that we will have the opportunity to present our entire case to a jury. “God did it, dad” -as my best buddy would say.
Finally, I won’t be doing media interviews until the trial is concluded.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
God is great! Praying for justice to finally be served to all those who are responsible for Grace's death. Nothing can change what happened to your beautiful, vibrant daughter but your family continues to honor her memory with your countless devotion to show the world this horrific travesty. May the Lord continue to bless you all and may your family find peace with the outcome.
New subscriber here and a fellow Wisconsinite. I am proud of you and your family's fight against what they did to Grace. I remember hearing this story shortly after it happened and I was appalled. I too am an RN but am so disgusted by what the profession became during the pandemic that I doubt I will work as an RN again.
Hospital protocols or "best practice" are generic one size fits all treatments with very little accommodation for nuances of each patient. When I watched the video telling Grace's story and that she had Precedex, morphine and Lorazepam all within 29 minutes of each other and she was left UNATTENDED without resuscitation reversal drugs at bedside I was livid. The DNR arbitrarily assigned to Grace without family consent should be a nail in the corrupt coffin of Ascension. I am shocked by the callous inhumanity of those who were her hospital care providers. It never used to be like that!!!
I follow Robert Barnes who will be one of the attorney's working on the jury selection and he is top notch and you have one of the best fighters and brilliant legal minds in the country on your side. He is relentless and tenacious on behalf of his clients.
I pray that God will give you wisdom, peace and abundant grace throughout this period. I too lost my 19 year old daughter in 2013 to an auto accident. Though the circumstances are different, the pain of losing a part of you who was meant to outlive you is one I know too well. Only by the grace of God did we come through the other side.
I pray there will be JUSTICE for GRACE. God bless you all!