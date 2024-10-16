CHD released ‘Authorized to Kill’ on October 4; which was the first nationwide film to expose hospital murders. On the heels of that film, CHD has decided to host ‘Breaking the Oath’!

Director, Jeff Wagner of America 1st Productions, did a fantastic job with this film, originally released on May 21, 2023.

The rerelease, by CHD, is wonderfully timed with the third anniversary of Grace’s first day in heaven – October 13.

Breaking the Oath tells the story of Grace Schara, a happy and vibrant 19-year-old young woman with Down syndrome murdered by the unethical behavior of doctors and nurses at Wisconsin’s Ascension Hospital during fall 2021. The documentary frames how and why Grace and millions of others world-wide were and are, being systematically killed. The film then explores the historical parallels between US COVID-19 protocols and previous totalitarian medical regimes, including Nazi Germany. Featuring interviews with NYC-based Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav, Registered Nurse Erin Olszewski, Doctor Renata Moon, and testimonies from our family, Stacy Ograyensek, and Robert & Wendy Paiser.

History is shaking us awake, urging us to open our eyes and confront the horrors unfolding around us.

Please share, especially with those still not awake at this pivotal turning point for freedom, health, and civilization.

God bless you.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

