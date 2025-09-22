Happy Birthday Buddy
Grace’s birthday routine was approached with the same innocence every year. She was genuinely surprised that she could go to bed being one age and wake up being a year older. What a joy! Every day was a joy with her excitement for life.
This writing is a special birthday tribute to our daughter and my best buddy through pictures.
To be blessed with someone this special is a once-in-a-lifetime gift.
Fashionable Grace
Gentle Aunt Grace
“I’m an Aunt, not an ant – I’m not an insect.” 😊
(She was the best Aunt.)
Her jokes/humor…
Where do bees go to the bathroom? The BP station.
Her family
Homeschooling
Grace enjoyed everything Elvis
She enjoyed the outdoors
Her heart was the best thing she shared
Her special talents included…
driving, acting, playing violin, and dancing
Grace loved animals
A picture from her last birthday dinner on earth -
three weeks before her death at age 19
Remembering the joy of her birthday month is followed by the hardest month of the year for our family. On October 9, it will be seven years since losing Grace’s big, handsome brother, Travis, to suicide. On October 13, it will be the fourth anniversary of our angel Grace’s death.
We will invest the rest of our time on this earth sharing what we’ve learned and continue to learn so that even our worst enemies do not have to feel the pain of losing their best buddy, beautiful daughter, friend, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt.
Thanks for your continued prayers and encouragement. May God bless each one of you.
The Schara Family
