Hearing Date Set in Motion for New Trial
Landmark lawsuit
Judge McGinnis has set a date for a hearing on the Motion for New Trial that I filed on October 29: December 11 at 3:00 p.m.
I previously discussed the details of the Motion last month:
Please mark your calendars. If you can attend and/or pray for God’s will to be done, our family would appreciate it.
Here are the details:
The judge may issue a ruling before the hearing. In that case, the hearing would be cancelled. We will provide an update if he does so.
Unrelated to the main message of this post, a kind lady following Grace’s story sent us a package in honor of the fourth anniversary of Grace’s death, and it is a hopeful reminder of the prize. In addition to cards she gathered from other supporters, she sent framed and matted originals of this drawing:
Cards and letters are truly a special gift to our family.
We appreciate the ongoing support, encouragement, and prayers for our mission to shed God’s light on and rebuke evil. May God bless each of you.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
When they started attacking you on your religious beliefs and your thoughts about Covid and the Scamdemic that completely tainted the jury and the actual focus of the trial was completely irrelevant at that point. I couldn't believe it, and the fact the judge basically encouraged it to me is just unbelievable but not in anyway surprising.
Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him. (Isa 3:11)
Ultimately the Lord God Almighty will have the final say. God bless you Scott.