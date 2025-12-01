Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everett's avatar
Everett
8d

When they started attacking you on your religious beliefs and your thoughts about Covid and the Scamdemic that completely tainted the jury and the actual focus of the trial was completely irrelevant at that point. I couldn't believe it, and the fact the judge basically encouraged it to me is just unbelievable but not in anyway surprising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Our Amazing Grace
WayfaringGal's avatar
WayfaringGal
8d

Woe unto the wicked! it shall be ill with him: for the reward of his hands shall be given him. (Isa 3:11)

Ultimately the Lord God Almighty will have the final say. God bless you Scott.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Our Amazing Grace
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture