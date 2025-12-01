Judge McGinnis has set a date for a hearing on the Motion for New Trial that I filed on October 29: December 11 at 3:00 p.m.

I previously discussed the details of the Motion last month:

Please mark your calendars. If you can attend and/or pray for God’s will to be done, our family would appreciate it.

Here are the details:

The judge may issue a ruling before the hearing. In that case, the hearing would be cancelled. We will provide an update if he does so.

Unrelated to the main message of this post, a kind lady following Grace’s story sent us a package in honor of the fourth anniversary of Grace’s death, and it is a hopeful reminder of the prize. In addition to cards she gathered from other supporters, she sent framed and matted originals of this drawing:

Cards and letters are truly a special gift to our family.

We appreciate the ongoing support, encouragement, and prayers for our mission to shed God’s light on and rebuke evil. May God bless each of you.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

