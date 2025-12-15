Hearing on Motion for New Trial in Grace Schara’s wrongful death case can be attended via Zoom
Good morning,
A quick update.
Please see the PDF below for the link to attend the Notice of Hearing via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. CST, Friday, December 19.
Thank you. Our family appreciates the ongoing support and prayers.
God bless you.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Scott will be guided by the Holy Spirit and many will be praying for him to get his RETRIAL! Watch by Zoom or listen in by telephone!
Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.