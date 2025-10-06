Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

I am in Canada and it is even worse here. I was called to let me know my brother (who was several hours away) had had a stroke. I was told he was paralyzed from the neck down and could neither eat or move. They fully expected me not to come and had already decided his care would be, “ palliative in dying”. When I arrived they were shocked and angry because they had not fed him in the entire time of his stay. He had not designated a POA and so, I demanded they care for him, asking for fluids to be administered. They were giving him hydromorphone and huge doses of antibiotics even though his cultures showed no infection. When I demanded care they contacted his estranged daughter (they hadn’t spoken for 30 years except once at a funeral). She was brought in immediately after his narcotics dosage and she was convinced he needed to die. She believed she was doing what was humane. I have videos of him moving both his legs and arms and I personally watched him swallow water. But, the powers that be starved him to death. It took almost a month. Does that sound like a paralyzed person who wanted to die? He fought and gave both the doctor and several nurses the middle finger. In the end they wanted to intubate him, as well as administer medazzlam. He had refused so, he starved to death stoned out of his mind. They offered him the MAID program every day. He refused. If I could have gotten him out I would have. They threatened us with arrest if we fed him. They did the same with my father but, it only took two days. They are evil! I am angry and hope all of their children die along with any hope they have for their futures! Anyone does a demons’s work I will not pray for.

Brilliantly written! You are truly finally waking up. Even the right is not awake

they still think there are two sides- there is only 1- and Israel writes the script for both

the true root of all evil

I shared it on GAB- included your name and website and story of Grace

I still think you should take your case all the way to the supreme court on the Murder of Grace

higher courts are known to overturn verdicts in states that 1- violate law and 2- obvious signs of government corrupt officials

take it all the way- and hold them accountable

they cannot be allowed to get away with murdering your daughter!

