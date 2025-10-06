Good morning,

As I went down the rabbit hole of the population reduction agenda, I realized eugenics is a source of repetition being programmed into our culture.

As opposed to WWII, eugenics today is worldwide, and it doesn’t only apply to small segments of “deplorables”. In the minds and teachings of globalists, the low-hanging fruit “useless eaters” of today are the disabled and the elderly.

There are approximately 135 million Americans enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. This 40% of the population - the disabled and the elderly - consume 50% of the annual federal budget. The “balance the budget” lie (we have a fiat currency) fits like a glove with the collectivism culture designed to create a predictable death funnel they call rationed care.

Eugenics can be traced back to around 375 B.C. in the writings of Plato. In Plato’s Republic, he recognized the role of doctors in the implementation of this demonic plan. The idea is that in the ideal state, doctors should not work to preserve the lives of the incurably sick, because doing so would undermine the health of the city.

Modern eugenics stems from Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection. Hitler proudly told his comrades just how closely he followed the progress of the American eugenics movement. “I have studied with great interest,” he told a fellow Nazi, “the laws of several American states concerning the prevention of reproduction by people whose progeny would, in all probability, be of no value or be injurious to the racial stock.”

Today, collectivism has become the consistent lie, subtly programming the culture with the eugenics deception as the primary culture weapon to implement the population control agenda.

Within the culture of death promoted by collectivism, rationing care is tacitly accepted by most because of the “balance the budget” deception.

How is the rationed care model implemented?

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indirectly determines the Standards of “Care” (SOC) for the entire country through reimbursement policies. Doctors and nurses hide behind SOC as their excuse to kill us while being paid to do so. Some have little idea they are doing the dirty work, blinded by medical programming and money. To boot, state statutes written long before COVID give legal immunity for following SOC. CMS has created state actors of the entire medical industrial complex, with the legal system providing cover.

When you look at the forest instead of the trees, you can see this satanic scheme is all by design.

I want to be blunt. Many Standards of Care are designed to hasten death, and hastening death is eugenics, which is murder. Of course, not all SOC kill directly. Satan is masterful at weaving truth with lies to create deception, just as in Genesis 3.

The globalists get us to participate in our own demise by creating the illusion of freedom with the American Dream PSYOP. Voting is the primary way to encourage participation and be manipulated in the American Dream game; voting for the one who lies the most. Propaganda keeps us in the evil versus less evil dialectic theater of politics, presenting it as the solution to all of society’s woes.

Once we are securely entangled in their web, we tacitly entertain debate arguments about not cutting Medicare/Medicaid budgets, not realizing we are already in their trap. We are debating about which rationed care model is better!

Because of the American Dream chase, in the slave system, we send our children to the public fool system, vaccinate/poison them to dumb them down and destroy them further. We ignore what is right in front of our eyes because we are more interested in pursuing the temptations of the world with herd mentality. That’s my short rant.

The medical hypocrites have sworn an oath to money and power from the government, and we bought their lies and misplaced trust because of our desire for safety, security, and comfort. The control grid was snapped together, creatively and deceptively, over generations, so we would not put the pieces together.

Are the puppets all in on it? Yes.

The illusion of freedom keeps us perpetually in the game until our eyes are opened. The Truman Show provided the predictive programming for the answer. Once Truman knew he was duped, he got out.

Of course, the Bible was ahead of its time, as usual. God warned us in Jeremiah 51:6, “Flee from Babylon! Run for your lives! Do not be destroyed because of her sins. It is time for the LORD’s vengeance; He will repay her what she deserves.”

Next time, I will drill down on several specific elements of the rationed care model that will shock most readers. As I close out this short series, I want to discuss what escaping Babylon entails – stay tuned.

