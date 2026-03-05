Over the past four months, I’ve been writing about the same topic. Why? Because it is the most important message I can communicate regarding the physical agenda.

Specifically, I’ve covered how the satanic philosophy of collectivism is behind the eugenics movement today (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in), and followed up with how the eugenics model is played out in real time through the eyes of a practicing medical doctor and a nurse practitioner (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-89f), and then covered a few shocking ways the system rations care (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-265). Last month I covered the legal basis used for this agenda (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-3e2).

How did we become entwined and therefore accomplices in this murderous scheme?

We’ve turned over our birthright to the state. To be blunt, we believe Satan more than we trust God. What do I mean? We believe people are inherently good; the opposite of what God has plainly told us in His Word. As a consequence, we believe hospitals are safe zones and that doctors care more about us than their obedience to the anti-Christ system. We believe the government will take care of us in our retirement, with Social Security and Medicare. We want a king instead of putting our faith in The King.

In this slave system, where so many chase The American Dream, we end up sending our children to the public school fool system, dumbing them down and vaccinating (poisoning) them, destroying these unsuspecting and innocent young people even further, greasing the wheels for their lifelong dependence on Big Pharma. We ignore what’s right in front of our eyes because misguided herd mentality makes us more interested in pursuing the temptations of the world for fear of ostracization by the herd.

As a result, we’re controlled by the government from cradle to grave. We’re needlessly vaccinated in a hospital; our parents obtain a birth certificate; they enroll us in the public indoctrination system; we eat food that’s been poisoned; if our parents get out of line, Child Protective Services steps in; if we’re incapacitated as an adult and our caregiver gets out of line, Adult Protective Services takes over; and in our desire to help others, we’re prematurely killed for our organs because we enrolled as organ donors and have fallen for the brain dead fallacy.

We choose to believe the system’s programming of our minds. We choose to have our medical insurance company deal with our medical options. We are lazy. Instead of digging in and doing the work to find out the truth, we believe the mockingbird media.

Ask yourself, “Is there another industry that doesn’t disclose its prices and has immunity from liability when it fails?” Of course, the medical industrial complex was designed as a trap to hasten our death. I’ve proven that fact beyond a shadow of a doubt. However, we let it happen. It is time to take back the ground we’ve given up.

Are WE all in on it? Yes.

The Truman Show provided the predictive programming for the answer to rejecting this evil on a much larger scale. Specifically, once Truman knew he was duped, he got out.

Of course, the Bible was ahead of its time, as usual. God warned us in Jeremiah 51:6, “Flee from Babylon! Run for your lives! Do not be destroyed because of her sins. It is time for the LORD’s vengeance; He will repay her what she deserves.”

The first step is acknowledging our participation in evil. The next step is repentance. Are you ready to escape?

Next month, I will wrap up this series with a bold conclusion.

The illusion of freedom and the fear of death keep us perpetually in the game until our eyes are opened.

We are actively participating in eugenics, and I’m hoping by showing the facts, people will wake up to the reality that…

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit. My just-released book is now available: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

Share