Over the past two months, I’ve covered how the satanic philosophy of collectivism is behind the eugenics movement today: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in, and followed up with how the eugenics model is played out in real time through the eyes of a practicing medical doctor and a nurse practitioner: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-89f).

This month, I would like to show some specifics of the rationed care model. Rationing care is eugenics, resulting in premature death, and premature death is murder.

I hope what I’m sharing shocks you to the core.

Futile Care

Futile: Of no effect; answering no valuable purpose; useless; ineffective.

The Texas Advance Directives Act (1999), also known as the Texas Futile Care Law, describes certain provisions that are now Chapter 166 of the Texas Health & Safety Code. Controversy over these provisions mainly centers on Section 166.046, Subsection (e), which allows a health care facility to discontinue life-sustaining treatment ten days after giving written notice if the continuation of life-sustaining treatment is considered futile by the treating medical team.

Frailty

Frailty: an imperfection or weakness to some standard of perfection.

Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALY) is the vernacular used to justify rationing care. It is hard to understand how something this evil is widely accepted and is today used in much of the health care industry to evaluate whether to pay for particular drugs and medical treatments. The use of QALYs systematically discriminates against disabled people and people suffering from supposedly incurable conditions (aren’t we all?), by calculating that it is less worthwhile to extend their lives than to extend the lives of a normal, healthy person, because the quality of their lives is (from the perspective of normal, healthy people) lower than that of others. A bill banning QALY was introduced in Congress in 2023 and died.

Is this legal? Of course.

Obama’s health plan states that the government cannot discriminate against a medical provider who will not provide euthanasia, assisted suicide, or mercy killing.

Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the country’s most influential bioethicists and a prime architect of Obamacare, wrote as far back as 1996 that health care “services provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens are not basic and should not be guaranteed. An obvious example is not guaranteed health services to patients with dementia.”

Are they all in on it? Yes.

The illusion of freedom and the fear of death keep us perpetually in the game until our eyes are opened.

The Truman Show provided the predictive programming for the answer. Once Truman knew he was duped, he got out.

Of course, the Bible was ahead of its time, as usual. God warned us in Jeremiah 51:6, “Flee from Babylon! Run for your lives! Do not be destroyed because of her sins. It is time for the LORD’s vengeance; He will repay her what she deserves.”

Next month, I will drill down on several additional elements of the rationed care model. We are actively witnessing eugenics, and I’m hoping by showing the facts, people will wake up to the fact that:

Grace's Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc.

