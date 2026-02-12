Good morning,

Over the past three months, I’ve been writing about the same topic. Why? Because it is the most important message I can communicate regarding the physical agenda.

Specifically, I’ve covered how the satanic philosophy of collectivism is behind the eugenics movement today (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in), and followed up with how the eugenics model is played out in real time through the eyes of a practicing medical doctor and a nurse practitioner (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-89f), and then covered a few shocking ways the system rations care (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-265).

Today, I want to answer the question: How did mass medical murder get a foothold, legally?

In 1905, the Supreme Court in Jacobson vs. Massachusetts set the precedent (another unlawful doctrine) establishing the satanic principle of collectivism as the “law” of the land. God is an individualist.

Here’s what one of the justices wrote in support of the 7 – 2 decision: “… the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand…” Mr. Jacobson didn’t want to take the smallpox vaccine and offered proof to the court that the “vaccine” would not stop the spread of the disease and, in fact, may cause other diseases of the body.

Stepping back to the reality of this ruling, who do you think defines ‘great dangers’ and ‘reasonable regulations’?

Standards of Care set the stage for medical murder today

Fast forward to modern times for the answer. The elitists who decide Standards of Care (SOC) at the bedside and in the courtroom have concluded that useless eaters don’t have basic human rights.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services builds the only allowable SOC guns through reimbursement policies designed to hasten death. Medical insurance networks write policies that require medical systems (including hospitals) to use only those guns. Medical facilities contract with the networks for patients to shoot with the guns. The doctors then load the guns and the nurses pull the trigger. This is what their god demands (see Jeremiah 7:18).

We’ve been programmed to believe that the state steps in to help when something catastrophic happens to us, health-wise. Instead, the desire to control is on full display when you pull back the curtain.

In the past year, my wife has taken over the responsibility to care for a disabled woman who resides in a ventilator weaning clinic. That experience has shown us that most families abdicate their responsibilities to the state, and the state follows the rationing care model unless an advocate steps in to stop the immoral treatment. The person’s freedom becomes almost non-existent – the state allows ‘the ward’ $55/month for personal expenses.

Even worse, another disabled lady my wife was working with was put on a 72-hour hold, in a mental institution, for challenging her abusers in the assisted living facility she resides at. The facility director contacted a state social worker buddy and a police officer and concocted a story to strip-search her and lock her up for over four days.

There is no accountability in this system of “caring” for the elderly and the disabled. Spoiler alert: we are all one car accident away from becoming wards, and odds are that we’ll all be elderly someday.

America is leading the charge of the global collectivist agenda. We’re sheltered from the truth, programmed to believe the propaganda. Those in charge of the media project the sin of this nation, pointing the finger at China for COVID, and Canada for their MAID program.

It was Obamacare that first (officially, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, enacted as Public Law 111–148) legalized euthanasia in Section 1553, discussed last month.

Psychopaths like Ezekiel Emanuel believe they are doing the world a favor by culling the herd. He is one of the country’s most influential bioethicists and a prime architect of Obamacare. Already in 1996, he wrote that health care “services provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens are not basic and should not be guaranteed. An obvious example is not guaranteed health services to patients with dementia.”

Are they all in on it? Yes.

The Truman Show provided the predictive programming for the answer to rejecting this evil on a much larger scale. Specifically, once Truman knew he was duped, he got out.

Of course, the Bible was ahead of its time, as usual. God warned us in Jeremiah 51:6, “Flee from Babylon! Run for your lives! Do not be destroyed because of her sins. It is time for the LORD’s vengeance; He will repay her what she deserves.”

Next month, I will show how we are all entwined and have become accomplices. The illusion of freedom and the fear of death keep us perpetually in the game until our eyes are opened.

We are actively witnessing eugenics, and I’m hoping by showing the facts, people will wake up to the fact that…

