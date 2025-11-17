Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Gayle Wells
1d

So important to bring clarity to the real agenda here so thanks for this. Are people noticing that suddenly there are all kinds of "Death Cafe" groups popping up in libraries and community centers everywhere right around Halloween? They want to remind people they are going to die and soon if they are older and don't they want to openly discuss and embrace it. When the sign "Death Cafe" was posted on our library billboard I knew exactly what it was about. I called and complained that youth struggling with depression, etc. would not know what that was all about and could they please take it down or call it something else. Their tentacles are everywhere promoting their agenda to embrace death instead of being a burden on their loved ones. I should attend one to hear what propaganda they may be feeding them.

Kaylene Emery
8h

We are all DNR…. For now.

So don’t go there.

