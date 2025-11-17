Good morning,

Last month (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in), I closed by promising I would drill down on the rationed care model.

There’s too much to cover in one writing, so I’m going to introduce rationing care through the eyes of a physician and nurse practitioner today.

Here’s what a practicing physician, with over 45 years of clinical experience, had to say when I interviewed him in August 2025 :

“Another issue I believe is important is that Medicare and Medicaid have severed the traditional relationship between physicians and patients. Physicians now serve the corporate entities that pay them rather than the patients who don’t pay them. You serve the person who pays you. In the past, there was a true doctor/patient relationship where the patient paid the doctor directly.“ He continues, “For example, many who were against lockdowns or the vaccine mandate were terminated from employment. If the hospital didn’t implement the vaccine mandate, Medicare would not pay them. If you are paid by Medicare, you have to do what Medicare says, or you will lose your income. The physicians have become employees of the system. Physicians are like anyone else – they have the capacity to rationalize that what is good for them is good for the patient. “Internally, the physicians on the hospital committees are selected based on their willingness to submit to the agenda. There are two kinds of hospital administrators – crooked ones and ones looking for work. “Informed consent from medical professionals is dead. This bothers me the most. We are no different than Nazi Germany. If the hospital wants to harvest your organs, they can do so because you’re giving them consent just by entering the hospital. “The pillars of medical ethics are no longer discussed…autonomy and nonmaleficence or the avoidance of harm and beneficence [the well-being of others], and justice. On the positive side, individuals are waking up to the fact that the FDA and CDC lie to them about everything.” (Emphasis mine.)

Here’s a text from a nurse practitioner in our local area, earlier this year :

“I might need a phone call sometime tonight… “A friend’s mom is at a hospital in Oshkosh and is delirious. She’s 70, had pneumonia, and was intubated. She was extubated yesterday. Hospital staff were pushing to make her a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate), which she didn’t want. She’s confused and doesn’t recognize some family members, but hospital staff are stating that she’s competent and made herself a DNR, and is now in hospice. Her mom is now telling family that the hospital wants to euthanize her. “With her family present, the lady verbalized to the nurse that she does not want to be a DNR and she wants the DNR bracelet removed, but the nurse refused to make that change, stating that only a physician can make that decision. “Of course, I was clarifying and correcting for the family throughout the conversation. And in an ICU setting in a hospital, that’s open 24 hours, there was not a physician in the hospital who could come and talk to them. I told the son and daughter to remain at the bedside until the order was changed. They tried saying that everyone had to leave because visiting hours were over, etc.”

How did this lady end up being a DNR patient?

CMS encourages physicians to provide Advanced Care Planning Services (ACP). “Quality of life” is their approach to the rationed care model of “futility planning.” From the CMS guidelines:

“ACP is a service consisting of a face-to-face discussion between Medicare providers and patients to discuss the patients’ health care wishes if they become unable to make decisions about their care. Medicare beneficiaries may request ACP services at no cost to them as part of the Annual Wellness Visit available to Medicare beneficiaries. Because the services are voluntary, Medicare beneficiaries may decline to receive ACP services. Per 80 Fed. Reg. 70886, 70956. “There is no limit on the number of times that ACP services can be reported for a given patient in a given time period. However, if these services are billed more than once, a change in the patient’s health status and/or wishes about end-of-life care must be documented. Some people may need ACP multiple times in a year if they are quite ill and/or their circumstances change. Others may not need the service at all in a year.”

Are they all in on it? Yes.

The illusion of freedom and the fear of death keep us perpetually in the game until our eyes are opened.

The Truman Show provided the predictive programming for the answer. Once Truman knew he was duped, he got out.

Of course, the Bible was ahead of its time, as usual. God warned us in Jeremiah 51:6, “Flee from Babylon! Run for your lives! Do not be destroyed because of her sins. It is time for the LORD’s vengeance; He will repay her what she deserves.”

Next month, I will drill down on several additional elements of the rationed care model. We are actively witnessing eugenics in real time.

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

Share