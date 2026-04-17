Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JLK's avatar
JLK
7h

Mr. Schara, you have been so wise in your commentary on present day events. What is your opinion on the Data Center arguments? I am about to get caught up in them because I live in a small town that is being targeted. I have a hard time deciding between what I should pay attention to and what is fruitless.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Our Amazing Grace
vanessa amo's avatar
vanessa amo
13h

Thank you for Being a Watchman

On the wall!The Amount of evil in these end times is overwhelming! Jesus is our only Hope and Salvation!God Bless you and your family 🙏 Looking forward to getting your Book!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Our Amazing Grace
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture