Over the past six months, I’ve been writing about the same topic. Why? Because it is the most important message I’ve been led to communicate regarding the physical agenda.

During this time, I’ve covered how the satanic philosophy of collectivism is behind the eugenics movement today (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in), and followed up with how the eugenics model is played out in real time through the eyes of a practicing medical doctor and a nurse practitioner (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-89f), and then covered a few shocking ways the system rations care (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-265). Finally, I covered the legal basis used for this agenda (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-3e2).

Rationing care = premature death = eugenics = medical murder.

Through these limited examples and messages, I have proven that the target of this anti-Christ system is us. We are the enemy in the population reduction agenda and the medical system is only one of the tentacles the globalist psychopaths use to implement this crime. The deception of the medical system is more than most can grasp. Ignorance of their methods is not bliss; it is deadly.

Here’s our latest billboard warning:

Last month, I explained how we are at fault (https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/how-did-eugenics-become-legal-in-075). We’ve turned over our birthright to the state because of our lazy, sinful nature. To be blunt, we believe satan more than we trust God. What do I mean? We believe people are inherently good; the opposite of what God has plainly told us in His Word. As a consequence, we believe hospitals are safe zones and that doctors care more about us than their obedience to the anti-Christ system. We believe the government will take care of us in our retirement, with Social Security and Medicare. We want a king instead of putting our faith in The King.

We’re gluttons for punishment, with most believing the new king and the HHS Secretary are going to fix the system they are sworn to uphold. Do you remember God’s warning of what a king will do in 1 Samuel 8? Why do you think satan’s minions caused the Great Depression?

New executive orders and legislation are not worth the paper they are printed on because they cannot change hearts. When has contracting morality ever worked in the past? These are actions of false prophets. God warns us of this trap in 1 Thessalonians 5:3: While they are saying, “Peace and safety!” then sudden destruction will come upon them like labor pains upon a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.

So, what do we do?

The first step is the same for everyone—realize we’ve all participated in this evil scheme, often unwittingly, and repent. We then walk differently, as someone not of the world. I believe warning people is part of that walk, as long as we warn them of the whole truth rather than only “exposing evil.”

In the third and thirty-third chapters of Ezekiel, God appointed Ezekiel as the Watchman on the Wall and gave him instructions to warn the people. If Ezekiel sees the sword coming against the land and he fails to warn, and as a result the people die, their blood will be on Ezekiel’s hands. But if Ezekiel does warn the people and they choose not to do anything, the people will die in their sins and Ezekiel will not be held accountable. God is urgently calling us to be Ezekiels in our spheres of influence.

In light of Ezekiel 33:8-9, I want to end this series with the warning I’ve been called to share. Believing that perceived order can result from designed chaos is our Achilles heel—including belief in a king who we trust will provide safety, security, and comfort instead of looking in the mirror, repenting, and putting our faith in The King.

Satan’s deceptions have resulted in us becoming boiling frogs. And accomplices.

However, we cannot blame satan. We have free will and whether we boil to death or survive is up to us. God’s economy includes the law of choices and consequences.

We’ve rebelled against God, first slowly and now rapidly, and are experiencing severe consequences. Isaiah 26:9 states, “When your judgments come upon the earth, the people of the world learn righteousness.” What’s God’s purpose in this law? To humble us and bring us to repentance. God is at work in history, in every age. He won’t allow evil to endure forever. If we repent, He will save us. If we don’t, He will destroy us.

Indeed, the second Holocaust is upon us and it’s time for Godly men and women to do their part. Dietrich Bonhoeffer stood against the eugenics program of Hitler and paid the ultimate price. He famously said, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak and not to act is to act.”

What would Jesus do? What will you do? Are you ready to stand firm against evil and reclaim lost ground?

Although we each have a valuable role to play, we know that God is in control of all of this. Only God’s light can overcome evil.

We have a front row seat and we trust that the devil has no power except for what is granted from above (John 19:10-11).

As Grace would say, “God’s got this dad.”

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit. My just-released book is now available: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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