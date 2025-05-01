Assuming the world still exists, how will history look back at Covid? As a lie…a terrible pandemic? Or, as the truth…a red herring designed to blind us to the control grid being snapped into place by false prophets secretly playing the angel of light role for the prince of darkness?

Some Facts

Here are a few facts regarding Covid, so we don’t forget what the government did to us – by design.

Did public health officials lie to Americans regarding Covid? Yes ☒ No ☐

NATURAL IMMUNITY: Public health officials engaged in a coordinated effort to ignore natural immunity, which is acquired through previous COVID-19 infection, when developing vaccine guidance and mandates.

Was ‘social distancing’ another lie? Yes ☒ No ☐

SOCIAL DISTANCING: The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation, which shut down schools and small businesses across the country, was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed-door testimony, Dr. Fauci testified that the guidance “sort of just appeared.”

Don’t forget the consequences of this lie: lockdowns, no group gatherings, face diapers, and shaming those who knew it was a lie.

Did the “vaccine” stop the transmission of Covid? Yes ☐ No ☒

COVID-19 VACCINE: Contrary to what was promised, the COVID-19 vaccine did not stop the spread or transmission of the virus.

The source of the answers to these first three questions is the government! Why would the government spill the beans? This is how Satan works, mixing some truth with deceptions, getting us to believe in his anti-Christ government. The entire report is here:

Did our government require Pfizer to test the “vaccine”? Yes ☐ No ☒

The Brook Jackson False Claims Act lawsuit exposed this fact on January 8, 2021. The government was able to successfully convince the judge that this case should be dismissed because it ‘contradicts public health policy’ (aka the vaccine agenda). The decision is currently under appeal. According to the pleadings filed by the government, strangely supporting Pfizer:

What were the odds of dying from Covid (per the CDC)?

Age 1 – 14: 1 out of 222,222

Age 15 – 24: 1 out of 44,843

Source for facts above: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/72/wr/mm7218a4.htm#T1_down

(Source includes all ages.)

Were U.S. hospitals incentivized for Covid deaths as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act? Yes ☒ No ☐

More than one million people have allegedly died “from Covid” in the United States—more than any other developed nation on earth. Most of these victims did not die from Covid. They died in U.S. hospitals, victims of the NIH/CDC (National Institutes of Health/Centers for Disease Control) Covid treatment protocols.

Hospitals were given financial bonuses to diagnose patients with Covid. They were incentivized and given immunity from liability for protocols with high mortality. For example, in Texas, CMS (Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services) data showed 84.9 percent of Covid patients died after 96 hours on a ventilator – an incentivized protocol.

$30,000,000,000 (yes, billion) was advanced to hospitals before patients were even admitted; money that would have had to be paid back if they did not have enough “Covid” patients. Hospitals received as much as $471,000 per Covid hospital admission.

Source for question above: https://truecovidfacts.org/Blood%20Money%20in%20US%20Healthcare

Were hospitals allowed to use Ivermectin to treat Covid? Yes ☒ No ☐

Yes; but they didn’t.

Hospitals were incentivized to vaccinate, test, diagnose, and admit Covid patients and report Covid-related deaths using add-on bonuses to push treatments such as Remdesivir, dialysis, ventilators, and new “covered countermeasures” approved for Covid. Patients, families, and former hospitalists confirmed why hospitals and doctors were threatened and punished for using effective, off-label Covid treatments (despite what the NIH Guidelines Introduction stated)—CMS did not pay bonuses for them, even though these treatments are known to save lives.

Ivermectin, by itself, had a 62% success rate in treating Covid, at the cost of $1.

This early recommendation has subsequently been deleted from the NIH website:

Source for above question: https://truecovidfacts.org/Blood%20Money%20in%20US%20Healthcare

We’ve been told the U.S. has the best health care in the world. How did American hospitals fare against other countries in the ability to save lives?

Out of 231 reporting countries, the U.S. ranked ‘dead’ last (pun not intended)! America was #1 in the world with 1,220,000 deaths! India was a distant #2 with 534,000 deaths. India’s population is 4X that of the U.S. The U.S. accounted for 17.4% of worldwide deaths with only 4.2% of the world’s population.

Source for question above: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries

The facts don’t add up. Were “Covid deaths” generated and reported to create fear so 80% of the population would take the jab?

Did your loved one really die of Covid-19?

Conclusion

How will Covid be remembered? Will history repeat itself? That is up to us. The mainstream media is already creating the narrative to program us in real time so the next generation will believe their lie. The chief of the false prophet minions is leading the charge, trumpeting the lab leak deception and bragging that he saved humanity with Operation Warp Speed.

Reminder: Government propaganda against us was legalized through the “modernization” of the Smith-Mundt Act in 2012. I’m not kidding.

If you don’t believe you can be deceived by their programming, watch this:

We got to this point by trusting in Satan’s beast systems. Once you realize that fact, it all makes sense – repentance is the only answer. His way was always the answer. Now what? While God can do whatever He wants and can act unilaterally if He desires, He expects those who follow Him to take action in the areas where we are called to act - after repentance. We are His hands and feet.

I talked with my friend, Vera Sharav, last month. She always has a way of putting things that hits the nail on the head. During this call, she simply said, “It is time to get off the breast.” Striking up a conversation with a stranger; putting a sticker on your car window; resisting the Real ID; pray... There’s something every single person can do that honors the Truth. Is that too much for God to expect?

