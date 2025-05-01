Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Burchett's avatar
Timothy Burchett
3d

If they release the mrNa self replicating there may well be no one left.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Our Amazing Grace
Amat's avatar
Amat
3dEdited

How will Covid be remembered in 75 yrs from now? I have spent the past 5 years watching the indoctrination of people and many are convinced there was a real pandemic, public health and governments made mistakes but hopefully they will get it right the next time, vaccinations was the right step to take against "covid" even if they had side effects.

To bolster and enforce this mindset the UK is having to watch a staged covid inquiry where questions and answers are focused on the "deadly pandemic" we all suffered so that preparations can be made for another pandemic and this time lessons have been learned by the government, which will be to our detriment. It is multiple layers of lies being documented for the record so that future generations will be told of the great pandemic of 2020. In 75 years when most adults will have died who experienced the travesty forced on us I can't bear to think what nonsense will be written of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Our Amazing Grace and others
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Our Amazing Grace's Light Shines On, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture