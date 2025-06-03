Important Update – Landmark Medical Trial in Appleton, Wisconsin
Jury selection is now complete, and the opening statements will start at 8:15 a.m. tomorrow.
In regards to everyone reaching out to the family, please be aware they are receiving your emails/text/calls, but unfortunately, they are not going to be able to respond in a timely matter.
On a side note, we will not be updating daily, as the trial continues.
Thanks for your continued support and prayers.
I appreciate the comments that are coming in and all the prayers. I'm preparing for trial, so won't be responding individually.
Praise God for a fantastic first day. Day two tomorrow.
I prayed that God would choose the jury and that their eyes, ears and minds would be opened up to the testimonies.