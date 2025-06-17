Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Our Amazing Grace
2d

I won't be responding to individual comments, but review them all and appreciate them. I'm working with the legal team on the final wrap up for the trial.

God bless everyone for your support.

Lynn
2d

Praying for God’s mighty hand to rest upon this proceeding. May He keep your hearts quieted as you wait. Praying for justice for you and for those who have been marginalized. Looking to Him for victory. God’s unlimited grace be poured into your hearts as you have battled to see righteousness prevail. 🙏🙏🙏

