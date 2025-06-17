Important Update – Landmark Medical Trial in Appleton, Wisconsin
The trial is coming to a close. We appreciate the overwhelming support.
Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.
The jury will receive the case, for deliberation, after the closing arguments.
If you can attend in person, we’d appreciate it very much.
God bless you all and please keep those prayers coming.
No matter the outcome, God and Grace Win!
I won't be responding to individual comments, but review them all and appreciate them. I'm working with the legal team on the final wrap up for the trial.
God bless everyone for your support.
Praying for God’s mighty hand to rest upon this proceeding. May He keep your hearts quieted as you wait. Praying for justice for you and for those who have been marginalized. Looking to Him for victory. God’s unlimited grace be poured into your hearts as you have battled to see righteousness prevail. 🙏🙏🙏