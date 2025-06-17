The trial is coming to a close. We appreciate the overwhelming support.

Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m.

The jury will receive the case, for deliberation, after the closing arguments.

If you can attend in person, we’d appreciate it very much.

God bless you all and please keep those prayers coming.

No matter the outcome, God and Grace Win!

