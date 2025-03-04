Good afternoon,

Last month I had a rare, in studio, interview with Stew Peters. You can click below to listen:

We addressed a number of topics, which I’ll briefly review below (timestamps are for quick reference in the video above).

At about 12:30 we discuss Grace’s role in this fight.

Around 15:00 we discuss the mistake I made and Satan’s use of propaganda to create fear.

At about 18:30, Stew asks me about guilt.

Around 34:00, we discuss how sinister the anti-Christ systems are.

At 42:00, Stew asks me who is behind the culling of the population (this conversation continues, in much more detail, after the break).

In closing, at 56:00, Stew asks me what I believe is most important.

We covered a lot of ground in this interview. Stew is a gracious host. I’m thankful for this opportunity.

Thank you for taking the time to listen.

May God bless you.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

Please watch Breaking the Oath Unauthorized, produced and directed by Jeff Wagner.

We appreciate your prayers and support.

