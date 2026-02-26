Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

Effra
1d

So glad to hear this! I will be pre-ordering several copies, as I want to help educate several people who still think Medicare/Medicaid is the greatest thing since sliced bread.

Kathleen
2h

My Down Syndrome sister was mandated to receive the Covid shot in order to stay in her Group Home. She was the youngest of 5 children, our parents deceased and my other siblings are 70 to 82. As next in age to her I became Legal Guardian and reluctantly approved. She was ok until the Booster. I did not authorize the Booster, but they assumed it was ok. 2 mos later she started having seizures which progressed and along with dementia problems eventually killed her. She was briefly hospitalized and we kept watch and prevented them from giving her Remdesiver but the damage was already done.

