Last August, God put on my heart to write down all I’ve learned about the medical industrial complex. The result:

The last few months have been a whirlwind of activity getting the book ready to launch. It is truly a miracle to watch the process unfold.

The book is now available for pre-order: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/ and will be released on March 10.

I wrote this book because I don’t want anyone else to ever lose their best buddy.

The book is the result of four years of research following Grace’s death. It connects the dots regarding medical murder - all in one resource. My hope is that those of you who are already awake will share it with those who are not. It is written from that perspective. The book is an opportunity to gently bring your friends and family along the path you are already walking.

Here’s a short book summary:

Is the Government Legally Killing Us? represents Scott Schara’s relentless search for the truth after the death of his daughter, Grace Schara, in a Wisconsin hospital. Framed as both a legal and moral reckoning, Schara draws on court filings, regulatory history, and firsthand experience to uncover an agenda that you have to be sitting down to believe. It establishes that the medical system we’ve been programmed to trust is killing us and that the legal system protects the guilty—what the author calls “the crime of the millennium.”



Through rigorous analysis and the lens of Scripture, Schara exposes the spiritual and societal implications of state-sanctioned harm that isn’t simply negligence, but a systemic inversion of justice, accountability, and medical ethics. He walks the reader through the anatomy of a system that claims “science” and “safety” while operating under policies and incentives that reward compliance, punish dissent, and shield wrongdoing behind layers of bureaucracy and thoroughly documents how protocols and institutional policy frame actions that would otherwise be unthinkable as necessary, justified, and untouchable. This is a difficult book. But reading it will help awaken you, protect you and your family, and guide you to the only way out of this mess.

Unbelievably, I received 54 book endorsements. Here are a few:

Scott, this book is critical for people to read. It could quite literally save their life or their child. It’s utterly criminal and barbaric what happened to Grace. This is one of the most essential books in existence—an imperative read. Polly Tommey, CHD-TV, a program of Children’s Health Defense

’Grace’s Dad,’ Scott Schara, suffered the worst loss a parent can endure: his beloved Grace, who had special needs, died of medical murder. Schara uses the spur of this tragedy to break open a series of related critical questions: are hospitals incentivized to make us sick or kill us? Does the eugenics field still exist today? And can we take spiritual solace from the worst of situations? Schara is the warrior for truth that his wonderful late daughter deserves. Dr. Naomi Wolf, CEO of DailyClout, Bestselling Author of The Pfizer Papers

There are several varied and diverse groups—both within and outside the U.S.—conducting a coup d’etat against our country and people of the United States. As a longtime member of our military, I recognize the indicia of battle. Scott Schara has provided us with an insightful education regarding the war being waged on all of us by the purveyors of hate for America and their plans for our defeat and demise. Must read! LT General Thomas McInerney (Ret.)

This book is a wake-up call for the world. What began as a family’s fight to avenge the murder of an innocent daughter in an American hospital, quickly evolved into an expose of governments and cabals worldwide carrying out a centuries-old eugenics program and the racketeering crimes of governments with corporations. This is a must read for the survival of humanity. Dr. Jane Ruby, American Scientist, Medical Expert, and Author of A Sea of New Media: Transformation of the American Press

I would be honored if you purchased and read the book. The book is being produced for charitable purposes; 100% of all proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization, Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

I appreciate the overwhelming support we’ve received over the past four years, since Grace’s death.

God bless you.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

