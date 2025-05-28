In the upcoming landmark trial, Schara v. Ascension Health, et al (Case No. 2023CV000345), Circuit Court Judge Mark McGinnis ruled last week that the trial can be livestreamed for public consumption from the Overflow Courtroom, while no computers, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed inside the courtroom itself. This order provides an opportunity for interested parties to follow the trial for its expected three-week run.

If you are attending the trial, it is critical that you read and abide by the entire Court Order. Please read it carefully. The complete Order is in the below PDF:

Court Order 133KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What:

The case seeks justice for Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, whose death on October 13, 2021, her family alleges would have been avoided with proper medical care. Ascension, et al claims no wrongdoing.

When:

June 2, 2025, is the first day of the trial, beginning with jury selection.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Where:

Outagamie County Courthouse, 320 S. Walnut Street, Appleton, WI 54911. The trial is open to the public. There will be a morning (8:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and afternoon session (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.) each day. You do not need to sign up to attend.

The nonprofit organization, ‘Children’s Health Defense,’ in conjunction with ‘The New American,’ will livestream the entire trial. Viewers can tune in on their website at: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/

Who:

Plaintiffs: Scott Schara and the Estate of Grace Schara

Defendants: Ascension Health, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and individual medical staff members.

Why:

The trial will examine allegations of negligence, lack of informed consent, and medical battery. The plaintiff also seeks a declaratory judgment for the DNR order and medication combination that the plaintiff alleges resulted in his daughter’s death.

Share