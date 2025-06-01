I’m not reviewing the case summary again, for brevity. Please refer to prior releases for case details.

In the upcoming landmark trial, Schara v. Ascension Health, et al (Case No. 2023CV000345), Circuit Court Chief Judge Carrie Schneider filed an Order on Friday emphasizing the importance of anyone attending the trial to follow the established rules (from the order):

Please refer to the May 23 Order she references for further information in the below PDF:

Media Order 05 23 2025 133KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you are attending the trial, it is critical that you read and abide by both Court Orders. Please read them carefully. The May 30 Order is below:

Courtroom Practices Order 05 30 2025 328KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Key points from the order…

Regarding clothing or wearing items expressing sympathy or support:

Regarding consequences for not following the Order:

In short, we are asking our supporters to be above reproach in their behavior. For example, if you would like to bring signs, please display without any disruptions to any courthouse visitors [no signs within the Outagamie County Government Center/Courthouse]. We want to show the utmost respect not only to the judge, via obeying his order, but to the defense and their witnesses. Please look at anything you do from the perspective of the Civil Rights Movement – as a peaceful protest.

The trial begins on Monday, June 2. The entire trial is open to the public

Thanks to all of you for your continued support and prayers. May God bless each one of you.

Grace’s family

Donate to our GiveSendGo

Share