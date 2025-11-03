Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

They knew what they were doing. After Grace already suffered with a NEAR CODE after the 1st Precedex dose (where she needed ATROPINE AND LEVOPHED FOR LOW HEART RATE AND BLOOD PRESSURE, RESPECTIVELY), it is FAR BELOW THE STANDARD OF CARE to RESTART Precedex or give any MORE doses, unless you INTENTIONALLY wanted to murder her. This simply makes me sick!

For a reference on how some patients have CODED after a dose of Precedex, see Here:

1. Dexmedetomidine sedation (and cardiac perforation, pericardial tamponade, cardiac arrest, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation) leading to refractory cardiogenic shock. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19095881/

2. Bradycardia Leading to Asystole Following Dexmedetomidine Infusion during Cataract Surgery: Dexmedetomidine-Induced Asystole for Cataract Surgery: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30627445/

3. Bradycardia leading to asystole during dexmedetomidine infusion in an 18 year-old double-lung transplant recipient: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20206851/

4. Dexmedetomidine sedation leading to refractory cardiogenic shock: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18499610/

5. Caution is necessary when dexmedetomidine is used off-label, especially when combined with other sedatives: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19095883/

6. Why does dexmedetomidine cause bradycardia?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41087935/

7. Clinically significant bradycardia in children with respiratory syncytial virus bronchiolitis receiving dexmedetomidine: effect modification by mechanical ventilation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40921697/

8. Safety assessment of dexmedetomidine: Real-world adverse event analysis from the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Events Reporting System public dashboard: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40844065/

9. Cardiovascular toxicity associated with sedative drug use: Post-market pharmacovigilance study with disproportionality analysis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40662741/

10. The Association Between Dexmedetomidine and Bradycardia: An Analysis of FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Data and Transcriptomic Profiles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40565507/

Not a comprehensive list.

His Truth Is Marching On! God Bless You All and Your Efforts! 🙏

