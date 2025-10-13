On the heels of the birthday tribute to Grace on September 22, the real facts surrounding her death are what our family is walking through every day: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/p/happy-birthday-buddy.

Today is the fourth anniversary of our special angel’s first day in heaven. Even though life continued on for those around us, our world stopped that day and forever changed our lives even more. Grace’s death followed the loss of our son, Travis three years earlier. With each anniversary, what to share with the world becomes clearer.

We know God is sovereign and His purpose is unfolding every day.

Grace’s last breath on this earth was at 7:27 p.m. on October 13, 2021. They took her breath away with meds. Grace was given Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine in combination, without informed consent. She had an unauthorized DNR order, placed by a doctor, on her chart that the nursing staff claimed prevented her from being revived by them after Morphine was added to the drug cocktail. They ignored our pleas to “save our daughter” and that “she is not DNR.”

Grace was special. The faith she had was real. When we think God has abandoned us, we yearn for her bravery and faith, so pure and true. Why did God want her home, after all? One day we’ll find out.

It’s her innocence that brought us such joy, such affection, such love. If everyone could muster a fraction of that innocence, the world would be at peace! The way she would hug a stranger. The way she made everyone she met feel special. That innocence is reserved for God’s special ones. Maybe that’s why He wanted her home? The Creator of all things wanted a special hug, too.

Please pause for a moment of silence for Grace in honor of her giving her life for each of us to learn about what happened and is still happening.

We appreciate the ongoing support, encouragement, and prayers. Those who did this to her (and many others) will face their Maker. He is the final judge in Grace’s story. May God bless each of you.

The Schara Family

