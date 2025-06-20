Press Conference Scheduled Following Conclusion of Schara vs Ascension Health
Appleton, Wis — June 19, 2025 — You are invited to attend a press conference following the verdict in the case of Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al (Case No. 2023CV000345).
The press conference will feature remarks from Scott Schara and his legal counsel, including Attorney Warner Mendenhall to address the trial’s outcome, its implications, and the next steps.
Details of the Press Conference:
Date/Time: June 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.
Location: 402 E. North Street, across from City Park in Appleton, Wisconsin. https://maps.app.goo.gl/ewSWd8RzH7mbjwsCA
Who: Scott Schara, Cindy Schara, Jessica Vander Heiden, Attorney Warner Mendenhall, Attorney Joe Voiland
Media Opportunities:
Statements: Remarks from key individuals.
Q&A Session: Opportunity for members of the press to ask questions.
Photo/Video: Visuals of speakers and attendees.
Background:
The trial examined allegations of wrongful death, negligence, lack of informed consent, medical battery, and requests a declaratory judgment for the DNR order and medication combination the plaintiff (Schara) alleges killed his daughter Grace, who had Down syndrome.
