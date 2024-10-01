From our friend, Twila Brase, RN and President of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom… October 15 REAL ID public comment deadline

REAL ID is a national ID, an unconstitutional federal identification and tracking system that will likely become the American version of China’s social credit system. REAL ID is part of the UN’s international global ID, tracking and controlled access system.

States had refused to implement this 2005 federal “state usurpation” law until Obama issued his 2015 “you can’t fly” LIE. States can still choose to end compliance. 44% of people don’t have a REAL ID, and many who have it have no idea they have it or what it really is.

REAL ID ends privacy rights and gives government control over movement and access. They plan to digitize it and put it on your phone…like China (mDL – mobile driver’s license)

URGENT ACTION NEEDED:

The TSA just announced the proposed DHS rule on September 12, 2024, requesting public comments on the government’s plan to impose the REAL ID through progressively more painful enforcement over a two-year period:

“DHS did not select three, four, or five years because DHS believes a time period longer than 2 years would further delay the security benefits of REAL ID and is unlikely to provide the same incentive for individuals to obtain a complaint DL/ID.” “DHS expects individuals who may not be aware of the deadline to be incentivized to obtain a compliant DL/ID when they experience the consequences of enforcement. During the phased enforcement period individuals will experience varying levels of consequences including warning notices and progressive enforcement (as part of a phased enforcement plan), or full enforcement (where agencies transition to full enforcement on the deadline). These consequences will incentivize individuals who experience them to obtain a REAL ID.”

Deadline for public comments is Tuesday, October 15. FIND MORE RESOURCES BELOW.

People can write something as simple as “I oppose this plan to impose the unconstitutional REAL ID.”

We’d like at least 100,000 public comments, but 500,000 would be better.

TO COMMENT:

Click BLUE BUTTON in this link: https://www.regulations.gov/document/TSA-2023-0003-0001/comment.

We have a link to DHS proposed rule on our website, to start. Plus, our REAL ID page. (www.cchfreedom.org).

Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF)

161 Rondo Avenue, Ste. 923, Saint Paul, MN 55103

www.CCHFreedom.org

651-646-8935 (office)

Donate to CCHF’s work today!

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

The TSA announcement says proposed rule proposes a PHASE-IN that makes it more painful for people without REAL ID-compliant ID to fly…and notes compliance stagnant at 56 percent.

“TSA announces proposed rule to provide necessary flexibility as federal agencies prepare to enforce REAL ID requirements beginning May 7, 2025,” (National Press Release), Transportation Security Administration, September 12, 2024: https://www.tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2024/09/12/tsa-announces-proposed-rule-provide-necessary-flexibility-federal#:~:text=This%20proposed%20rule%20seeks%20to,approach%20to%20REAL%20ID%20implementation.

“The proposed rule does not extend the REAL ID deadline. Instead, it would allow TSA to consider a phased enforcement approach to REAL ID implementation. Travelers without a REAL ID compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the May 7, 2025 deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints.”

“Although there has been a modest increase in the number of compliant REAL IDs, the overall percentage as of January 2024 remains unchanged at 56 percent, with the remaining 44 percent of State-issued DL/IDs being noncompliant.” [NOTE: lots of Americans have REAL IDs without knowing it, or what it means – national ID and tracking number, social credit system threat -- as they discover when I talk about it at presentations.]

God bless you and thanks for taking the time to do your part to stop the tyranny.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.