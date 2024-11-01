Big picture – Grace was murdered on October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025.

There are several updates, all positive and heading in the right direction.

Depositions

We’re about halfway through the depositions and the testimony is fitting well into our case strategy. To me, the most interesting thing is to see the deposed lying under oath. This fact was first ‘surprising’ because I thought ‘under oath’ meant something. Now, I say ‘interesting’ because the defense is not in pursuit of the truth.

Another “fact” is that medical records are considered prima facie evidence – they are considered true unless you can disprove them. Why? This is another example of the illegal protections afforded to those wearing white coats. Praise God that Jess and I were in the room, [other than for 47 hours when they decided to take Grace’s rights away and sedate her] and took detailed notes which we transcribed shortly after Grace’s death. In the deposition on October 25, the doctor admitted the record showing that he ordered Precedex on October 13 was not his order! So, another medical staff can use a doctor’s name to make an illegal medication order, and that record has to be accepted as true. Again, praise God we were able to prove otherwise.

Planning Meeting

We had a fantastic strategy meeting the third week of October, laying out our month-by-month timetable for the trial. The legal team continues to do a very good job in their responsibility to win the case. Of course, I cannot share the details in these legal updates. My perspective is simple…if God had not opened the door, we would not have filed a lawsuit. I explain why in the conclusion, below. Because we walked through the door, we have a responsibility to work as unto the Lord.

What We Are Up Against - The Banality of Evil

Even before the release of the Flexner Report in 1910, society has been on a designed slippery slope of trusting conventional medicine, with its “vaccine” agenda which began 30 years prior. In the early 1900s, the medical profession began programming the collectivism deception at the hands of the Rockefellers, with the Supreme Court certifying the evil in 1905.

Medicare and Medicaid became law on July 30, 1965, followed by nursing homes on its heels, setting up the rationing care model that collectivism demands. Rationing care became legal through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services use of the Chevron doctrine - unlawfully dictating “Standards of Care” for the entire country, beginning in the early 1980s.

Ronald Reagan eliminated liability for “vaccine” manufacturers in 1986, putting nails in countless coffins. Children must have 80 jabs today to participate in the public fool system, so they can be indoctrinated to further advance the agenda.

Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the country’s most influential bioethicists and a prime architect of Obamacare, wrote as far back as 1996 that health care “services provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens are not basic and should not be guaranteed.” [Newsflash: all of us will be non-participating citizens someday.] Euthanasia was legalized with Obamacare in 2010. The COVID PSYOP showed how far the medical profession and the population have fallen for the deception that we have limited resources on the planet so we have to reduce the population. Last month we went to a funeral for one of my uncles. My cousins were told, “he’s 84, lived a good life, and we have to ration care.” He went to the hospital for shortness of breath and was legally killed in a few days. Requiring DNR orders and vaccinations before surgery has become normalized, showing how far down the slope we are today.

Almost everyone is in on this agenda…from unwitting participants, to programmed fools, to those following orders, to those who believe in collectivism, to completely evil actors. An example of each:

Unwitting participants: The Girl Scouts require girls to be fully vaccinated, not accepting religious exemptions. Programmed fools: Almost everyone knows someone who has died of something related to the COVID PSYOP. The people who got jabbed still believe the government is there to protect us, so it doesn’t even cross their minds that their loved one died from the jab. Following orders: Standards of Care have taken over medical care. The diagnosis has become the patient. The Milgram Obedience Experiment, in 1963, demonstrated that two-thirds of the population would kill another person based on an order. That was 61 years ago. Based on what COVID exposed, the percentage today is likely well over 90%. Belief in collectivism: Down Syndrome has a 90% murder rate of the preborn in America. Here’s a quote from a Down Syndrome adult medical doctor training document, published July 2011, encouraging euthanasia: “The lifelong toll on family members is high. Part of a robust plan of care includes acknowledgment of this toll by healthcare providers.” These psychopaths believe they are doing the world a favor by eliminating Down Syndrome. Evil actors: Several items in this category: 1) Two months ago, we were removed by armed guards for visiting a patient in St. Elizabeth’s hospital. 2) Here’s a Facebook post from a labor and delivery nurse: “I know what I did was not right, but I would inform the parents I was taking the baby to weigh him/her on a more precise scale, and take them to the nursery and inject them; just had to do it.” 3) Finally, the district attorney’s response to our attorney’s request for an investigation: “A doctor is not required to administer treatment he or she believes is not medically effective. This includes authorizing a DNR. The parties clearly had a dispute about how Dr. Shokar should treat Grace. Dr. Shokar did not abide by the wishes of the family. However, there is no law in Wisconsin that requires him to do so.”

Hannah Arendt coined the phrase ‘banality of evil’ when studying World War II and found almost everyone was programmed to participate, not realizing what they were involved with.

History is repeating itself. Very few are seeing it.

To win our case, 10 of 12 jury members must look beyond their programming and be open to the facts I’m sharing.

Conclusion

I was asked in an October interview what would be the single most important result of the lawsuit. My answer…repentance. The defendants have no idea the extent of their blindness. They don’t realize our work will benefit them, their families, and their friends.

We must remember this anti-Christ legal system is not where justice is found. Assuming we win, writing a check for Grace’s death is not justice. Medical murder is the number one cause of death in America. Doctors and nurses have immunity from liability by following Standards of Care designed to hasten our deaths, which is murder. You would expect any law designed to protect the public would result in a minimum loss of license to practice. In bed with our legislators and legal system, the medical-industrial complex does not allow for that consequence. In Wisconsin, the medical “malpractice” statutory limit is $750,000. Assuming a victory, the payment doesn’t even come from the doctor – the statutes further require that he/she has medical malpractice insurance, so the guilty have no consequence for their actions.

The system I’m describing provides no justice for the real victims who paid the ultimate price, such as our precious Grace. Grace is one of approximately 1,700,000 deaths, annually in America, as a direct result of the evil practices of the medical industrial establishment. That’s 61% of the total annual deaths.

When man turns away from God’s laws, God’s judgment is certain; which is the reason our country is experiencing evil like we’ve never seen in history.

The only way out of this mess is repentance. Repentance for trusting in man [our sinful nature desiring a king – 1 Samuel 8] and believing that by chasing knowledge [“science” – Genesis 3:5-6] we can be like God. We are being bombarded with false prophets at an alarming pace, as God prophesied would happen in Revelation 13 and Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24.

Repentance of even one doctor, or nurse, would save more lives than any lawsuit.

Thanks for your continued prayers and support.

Grace's Earthly Dad

