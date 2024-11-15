Big picture – Grace was murdered on October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025.

Regarding the purpose of this e-mail…

In the same way the Spirit also helps our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we should, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words; and He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. Romans 8:26 – 28

God also tells us to pray without ceasing in 1 Thessalonians 5:17. What? God wants us connected to Him all the time. This is an attitude that puts God’s will as the most important aspect of our lives.

Our family is following God’s call, under Genesis 50:20, to save lives. When we jumped into this fight, we told God whatever doors He opens, we’d walk through. A lawsuit, in an anti-Christ legal system, is one of those doors.

Now that I’m in this situation, I see where God’s miraculous hand has taken us so far, and where we can use prayer for His guidance. Cindy encouraged me to write this request and on many shows I’m asked what people can pray for. Below are some specific prayer requests that are on my heart.

That His will be done in every situation. We don’t know God’s reason for opening the door, or whether it is His will for us to win or lose at trial. I know He cares about the process and how we react to the multiple roadblocks in this system. He cares that we show love, grace, and forgiveness with each opportunity presented. Jesus never lost connection with the Father. I want to walk that way, and your prayers would be appreciated.

For the repentance of those who were involved. God holds each of us accountable to where we are at, from blindly following orders, to looking the other way for a paycheck, to treating the medical system as an idol. I hope each person caught up in the medical industrial complex will step out of his/her comfort zone and see this system is designed to cause blindness to the Great Physician. I want to have the attitude of forgiveness Jesus had toward those who killed Him, while He was on the cross, when He said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” If hearts respond with repentance, I want to extend the same mercy God has extended to me. This may be the most thing to pray for.

For protection and strong health. God has His hedge of protection around us. There are many important players who also need prayers for protection to be able to reach the short-term goal of the jury trial: our legal team; our experts; the judge.

For the power of the Holy Spirit. This lawsuit is a long row to hoe. Only the Holy Spirit can provide the power, the strength, the wisdom and the humility to see this task to the end. Personally, the grind of the lawsuit has me question ‘why’ many times.

For the opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. God has allowed all of this for a reason. The only reason I’m certain of is to share the urgency of knowing Him. Please pray for doors to continue to open and for our family to share The Truth.

God hears every prayer. There is nothing He cannot do. He cares about each of us getting closer to Him and believing “God’s got this, dad” as Grace would say.

Praise God for this opportunity to have Grace’s death be a light to others both physically, and spiritually; and for the opportunity to shed His light on evil. I’m thankful Grace’s death has not been in vain.

Thanks to all of you for your support and prayers. May God bless each one of you.

