Big picture – Grace was born September 22, 2002; Grace went to heaven on October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Regarding the purpose of this e-mail…

In the same way the Spirit also helps our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we should, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words; and He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He intercedes for the saints according to the will of God. And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. Romans 8:26 – 28

God also tells us to pray without ceasing in 1 Thessalonians 5:17. What? God wants us connected to Him all the time. This is an attitude that puts God’s will as the most important aspect of our lives.

Our family is following God’s call, under Genesis 50:20, to save lives. When we jumped into this fight, we told God whatever doors He opens, we’d walk through. A lawsuit, in an anti-Christ legal system, is one of those doors.

Now that I’m on this walk, I see where God’s miraculous hand has taken us, and where we obviously need prayer for His guidance.

Some examples of God’s hand, since Grace’s death

The hospital I was at, three days after Grace’s death, was using a completely different protocol than used with Grace – showing me what was possible if the patient is put above profits. Receiving Grace’s medical records four days after requesting them. Guidance from a doctor friend to understand the records to understand what happened to Grace. Newsmax having me on live television two months after Grace died facilitated the media opportunity God has given us to share the message. The Medical Examining Board's report of their “investigation” of my complaint opened the door to becoming a researcher into the medical industrial complex. God showing me the spiritual agenda behind what we are seeing in real time. Assembling the legal team and their acceptance of me as the fifth member of the team.

God’s providence is 100% of the time when you look. I’ve only listed seven things here. There are literally thousands of things that have happened to prepare us for this exact moment. What about before Grace died? God knew. Here’s a big one…I found out I had heart disease seven years ago this month. That started a process of training the men in our business to take over. That fact is why I have the time available to do the work God has called me to do!

Specific prayer requests

That His will be done in every situation. We don’t know God’s reason for opening the door, or whether it is His will for us to win or lose at trial. We do know that He already knows the outcome! We know He cares about the process and how we react to the multiple roadblocks in this system. He cares that we show love, grace, and forgiveness with each opportunity presented. Jesus never lost connection with the Father. I want to walk that way, and your prayers would be appreciated.

For the repentance of those who were involved. God holds each of us accountable for where we are at, from blindly following orders, to looking the other way for a paycheck, to treating the medical system as an idol. I hope each person caught up in the medical industrial complex will step out of his/her comfort zone and see that this system is designed to cause blindness to the Great Physician. I want to have the attitude of forgiveness Jesus had toward those who killed Him, while He was on the cross, when He said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” If hearts respond with repentance, I want to extend the same mercy God has extended to me. This may be the most important thing to pray for.

For protection and strong health. God has His hedge of protection around us. There are many important players who also need prayers for protection to be able to reach the short-term goal of finishing the jury trial strongly: our legal team; our experts; the judge; the jury; the defense.

For the power of the Holy Spirit. This lawsuit is/was a long row to hoe. Only the Holy Spirit can provide the power, the strength, the wisdom, and the humility to see this task to the end. Personally, the grind of the lawsuit has had me question ‘why’ many times.

For the opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. God has allowed all of this for a reason. The only reason I’m certain of is to share the urgency of knowing Him. Please pray for doors to continue to open and for our family to share The Truth.

God’s view of justice

Two Scripture passages provide God’s perspective.

First, Isaiah 59:14-15: Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands at a distance; for truth stumbles in the public square, and uprightness cannot enter. Truth is lacking, and whoever turns from evil is despoiled. The Lord saw it, and it displeased him that there was no justice.

This note, from a devotion sent to me earlier this week, is outstanding:

“This passage was written hundreds of years before Jesus’ birth, but it is a perfect picture of the world we’re living in today. Justice is elusive. Righteousness is mocked. Honesty is unwelcome. Truth is stumbling in public. Those who shun evil are taunted. The Lord sees it all and is surely displeased. Many people think truth is relative, and every person creates his own truth. Many think that justice means an equal outcome for everyone, and it can be achieved through political and economic solutions. But God is the ultimate source of truth and justice. Apart from Him, there is no truth, and there will be no justice. And governments cannot solve our problems because at their root, they are spiritual problems. People will find real truth only when they humble themselves and turn to God and His Word. Real justice will be achieved only when people invite God to come in and change their hearts. Our problems are many, and God’s people must respond by bringing God’s light and truth into our homes, our workplaces, our communities, and our nation!”

Second, Romans 12:17-19: Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord.

What does justice look like in a case like this? First, repentance. The defendants have no idea the extent of their blindness. They don’t realize our work will benefit them, their families, and their friends. Second, stop the behavior. If God uses Grace’s death to hold individual doctors and nurses accountable for their actions, it will send shockwaves through the industry. Third, our family’s calling is under Genesis 50:20, which says: “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.” God has given us a platform to share what we are learning. As souls wake up to the physical and spiritual goals of the system, each one has a new responsibility to rebuke evil and starve the beast. Finally, and personally, I’d like Grace’s death certificate to be changed to the true cause of death. Assuming we win, writing a check for Grace’s death is not justice.

In closing

God hears every prayer. There is nothing He cannot do. He cares about each of us getting closer to Him and believing “God’s got this, dad,” as Grace would say.

Praise God for this opportunity to have Grace’s death be a light to others both physically and spiritually; and for the opportunity to shed His light on evil. I’m thankful Grace’s death has not been in vain.

Thanks to all of you for your support and prayers. May God bless each one of you.

