Big picture –

Who? Grace Schara was our 19-year-old daughter who had Down Syndrome

What? She was medically murdered on October 13, 2021; she was given three contraindicated meds (Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine) which euthanized her; the doctor put an illegal DNR on her chart the morning of her death

Where? Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin

When? On October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025

Why/How? In my podcast, ‘Deprogramming with Grace’s dad’, I explore the answers to these critical questions.

In this update, I want to share the fourth release of deposition transcripts and highlight several clips.

The examples I’m using today are from reviewing Cindy’s May 14 deposition by attorney Jason Franckowiak, from the Otjen Law Firm in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Attorney Franckowiak represents Ascension Hospital and Nurses Hollee McInnis and Alison Barkholtz. All three are defendants in the lawsuit. Cindy’s deposition was the first one of our family depositions; she did a great job standing up for the truth.

Here we go…six highlight clips from this deposition are below. You’ll note that the attorney is asking Cindy questions about Grace’s last day, chronologically, in the first four clips. The last two clips are questions about comments Cindy made earlier in the deposition. The deposition was in person and these clips give you the flavor of the questions and answers. The entire video file is too large to include.

Attorney Franckowiak asking Cindy questions…

1) About Dr. Shokar’s call on the morning of October 13.

2) About Grace being put in restraints.

3) Regarding Grace’s last 10 minutes on earth.

4) Regarding Grace being put in a body bag.

5) About Cindy’s perspective of evil.

6) Why does Cindy call the “vaccine” a bioweapon?

The entire transcript is below.

Cindy Schara May 14 Deposition 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Grace’s lawsuit is lifting the veil of deception concealing approximately 1,700,000 deaths, annually in America (excluding the murder of the pre-born), as a direct result of the evil practices of the medical industrial establishment. That’s 61% of the total annual deaths – 142,000 new medical murders every single month. Medical murder is the number one cause of death in America.

When man turns away from God’s laws, God’s judgment is certain. This consequence is the reason our country is experiencing evil like we’ve never seen in history. God warned us this would happen in Revelation 18:23:

For your merchants were the most important people of the earth, because with your pharmakeia they deceived all the nations.

The only way out of this mess is repentance. Repentance of what? For trusting in man and believing that by chasing knowledge we can be like God. We are being bombarded with false prophets and “knowledge” at an alarming pace, as God prophesied would happen in Daniel 12 and Revelation 13 and Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24.

Repentance of even one doctor, or nurse, would save more lives than any lawsuit. “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)

Our family wishes each of you God’s blessing.

