Schara vs. Ascension Health, et al Wrongful Death Lawsuit Update – Fifth Release of Deposition Transcript
Who? Grace Schara was our 19-year-old daughter who had Down Syndrome
What? She was medically murdered on October 13, 2021; she was given three contraindicated meds (Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine) which euthanized her; the doctor put an illegal DNR on her chart the morning of her death
Where? Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton, Wisconsin
When? On October 13, 2021; the wrongful death lawsuit was filed on April 11, 2023; the jury trial begins on June 2, 2025
Why/How? In my podcast, ‘Deprogramming with Grace’s dad’, I explore the answers to these critical questions.
In this update, I want to share the fifth release of deposition transcripts and highlight several clips. The examples I’m using today are from reviewing my May 15 deposition by attorney Jason Franckowiak, from the Otjen Law Firm in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Attorney Franckowiak represents Ascension Hospital and Nurses Hollee McInnis and Alison Barkholtz. All three are defendants in the lawsuit.
Here we go…five highlight clips from this deposition are below. You’ll note that the attorney is asking me general questions during this first day of my three-day deposition. The deposition was in person, and these clips give you the flavor of the questions and answers. The entire video file is too large to include.
1) Regarding the purpose of the lawsuit.
2) Regarding the bias toward people with Down Syndrome.
3) Regarding my understanding of Covid.
4) Regarding if Covid was an illness or a virus.
5) Regarding if Grace ever moved from Room 2029.
The entire transcript is below.
Grace’s lawsuit is lifting the veil of deception concealing approximately 1,700,000 deaths, annually in America (excluding the murder of the pre-born), as a direct result of the evil practices of the medical industrial establishment. That’s 61% of the total annual deaths – 142,000 new medical murders every single month. Medical murder is the number one cause of death in America.
When man turns away from God’s laws, God’s judgment is certain. This consequence is the reason our country is experiencing evil like we’ve never seen in history. God warned us this would happen in Revelation 18:23:
For your merchants were the most important people of the earth, because with your pharmakeia they deceived all the nations.
The only way out of this mess is repentance. Repentance of what? For trusting in man and believing that by chasing knowledge we can be like God. We are being bombarded with false prophets and “knowledge” at an alarming pace, as God prophesied would happen in Daniel 12 and Revelation 13 and Jesus warned us about in Matthew 24.
Repentance of even one doctor, or nurse, would save more lives than any lawsuit. “For nothing will be impossible with God.” (Luke 1:37)
Our family wishes each of you God’s blessing.
I live down the street from St. Elizabeth's Hospital. Every time I drive by it I ask God to empower your lawsuit...and, excuse me, to damn the people responsible. I am not as calm as you are. I am enraged. I live in prayer. My husband recently had a stroke from which he survived. He had taken one toxic job before I threatened to leave him if he got another one. They tried to kill him in a different hospital to which he was shipped after all day in ER in Appleton (not ST. E,s). No reason for that transfer to a small community hospital. Late at night. On one of the nights...I stayed with him except to quickly run home to shower, etc., because I knew they would hurt him. One night a doctor and an assistant came in....thank God I was there....she wanted to do a deep nasal swab on him. I said absolutely not. They wanted to do a fake PCR test on him....and do what they did to your daughter. He was in poor shape that night His chart....only part highlighted in bright pink....stated ONLY ONE VACCINE TAKEN...with a danger symbol by it. If it had not been for my follfowing you and learning, I would not have been able to save him. Many other details disturbing. I was so angry. And continue daily to be so grateful to you and for you and your family and your willingness to go through this hell for the right reasons. Since being home he is a miracle because I have rejected all medical interventions. He is thriving at 73 despite some minor lingering problems we will learn to accept. Thank you, Scot. Thank you. You prepared me. And I was ready. When we went to his incompetent local medical clinic for a follow up (only so he could get physical therapy via insurance)...I pointed out to him the poster in the room of a pregnant woman....urging all pregnant women to get the jab. We have never returned. I know how to take care of my husband holistically. The medical profession is a death trap. God bless Scott Schara. Thank you
Your answers were very Good and Truthful.I am praying and Standing in Faith that you will
Win by The Grace of God ‼️And Many will wake up to the evil corruption that has infected healthcare.To God Be the Glory as you always Put God First!God Bless you,all the family and staff and Legal Eagles 🙏