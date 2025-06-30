I started working on a summary of the trial this weekend. It is much more extensive than I expected and will be finished this week. I’m no longer under a gag order, which adds to what I have to document for the record.

In short, I’m shocked by the verdict, but not surprised for many reasons that will be fully explained in the comprehensive summary I’m working on.

Based on the jurors’ immediate questions, after receiving the case, the jury deliberated for only 15 minutes in a case that lasted one day short of three full weeks.

Our team presented a better case, better witnesses, better experts, and had the truth on our side.

The defense, through their experts, said that by being in a hospital, you are giving implied consent, and that the drugs that euthanized Grace were normal in an ICU, so no informed consent is necessary. Doctors informing the family is not even necessary for the two prior overdoses; the third overdose killed Grace. Finally, their experts stated that a DNI = DNR and a doctor can unilaterally place a DNR on a patient, without consent, without a witness, without a signature, and without a DNR bracelet.

The jury decided in favor of the defense. Only one juror stood against the verdict. In Wisconsin, there must be 10 of 12 jurors on either side. It was all over quickly and swiftly.

This decision should scare anyone with ears to hear. Informed consent for medications is dead, and a doctor can unilaterally put a DNR on a patient without consent.

First, the trial received national attention from Joe Rogan:

Second, is Dr. Berdine’s testimony. He was a gift to our team. His testimony, alone, should have been sufficient to show the jury what happened to Grace.

Regarding his reason for taking the case and his compensation:

Regarding how egregious Grace’s death was:

Finally, to our surprise, the local FOX news station posted the entire interview of our family discussing the case, outside the courthouse, immediately following the verdict. They posted the interview on their YouTube channel:

Stay tuned for the complete case summary coming next week.

