Who: Wisconsin Christian News

What: Ministry Conference (see flyer below)

When: April 4th and 5th

Where: Wausau, Wisconsin

How: Click flyer to register

Why: A once-in-a-lifetime event; a time to invest with your family and draw closer to the Lord

Hurry… Early bird discount through March 4 for family groups

Here’s a short trailer introducing the event and the speakers:

I’ve already started putting together my presentation – ‘Escaping Babylon’. This is all new material and will include my most up-to-date research.

Our family will also have a table, and we look forward to meeting those in attendance.

God bless you.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

