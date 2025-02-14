Special Event Announcement
Who: Wisconsin Christian News
What: Ministry Conference (see flyer below)
When: April 4th and 5th
Where: Wausau, Wisconsin
How: Click flyer to register
Why: A once-in-a-lifetime event; a time to invest with your family and draw closer to the Lord
Hurry…
Early bird discount through March 4 for family groups
Here’s a short trailer introducing the event and the speakers:
I’ve already started putting together my presentation – ‘Escaping Babylon’. This is all new material and will include my most up-to-date research.
Our family will also have a table, and we look forward to meeting those in attendance.
God bless you.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Praying for God's guidance on your Presentation and for the Conference to go Well !🙏I sure hope it can be streamed on Rumble or another platform!