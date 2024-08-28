AN EFFORT TO HELP A FRIEND’S SISTER, WITH SPECIAL NEEDS – PART 2

I closed last week’s note with the sentence, ‘Stay tuned.’ Here we go…

On the evening of August 26, my wife Cindy and I arrived at a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The lady we wrote about last week was transferred to this hospital over the weekend. One of their specialties is weening patients off ventilators and trach tubes.

What a great experience! Cindy had put together some special gifts and she opened each one with a precious smile.

NO SECURITY GUARDS ARRIVED

The security guard met us at check in and welcomed us.

What a strange contrast to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was friendly and we didn’t need disguises to enter 😊.

Grace capturing Marco Polo’s journey for a history lesson

JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS

The apparent orders at this hospital were to welcome visitors in order to speed up the recovery of the patient.

It is wonderful to see a team focused on life instead of the culture of death at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Why has this experience become so rare?

A SURPRISE

Cindy brought her a tablet and pen to write with, since she currently has a trach tube, and can’t talk. To our surprise she wanted to write immediately.

WHAT DID SHE WRITE?

“How did you sneak in?” The first words she’s communicated in approximately 60 days!

You’ll recall one of the challenges I had for the guards was doing what they did in front of the patient. This is a patient that St. Elizabeth’s staff tried to label as ‘not worthy’ and convince the family to label her DNR (Do Not Resuscitate).

IN CLOSING

Patients need visitors as part of their healing process. The staff at the Madison hospital commented about how nice it was to see the patient smiling so much during our visit.

For this special lady to be denied love, attention, and encouragement from our visit at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was not only unconscionable; it was heartbreaking.

Please pray for repentance of those bowing down to the medical industrial complex. ‘Just following orders’ won’t be an acceptable excuse when they meet their maker.

Please fervently pray for this special patient that we’ve grown to love. She is a gift from God, and we want to see her get back to her life, as He intended.

God bless you and thanks again for reading and praying.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.