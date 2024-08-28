Truth Seekers Allowed in Different Hospital
AN EFFORT TO HELP A FRIEND’S SISTER, WITH SPECIAL NEEDS – PART 2
I closed last week’s note with the sentence, ‘Stay tuned.’ Here we go…
On the evening of August 26, my wife Cindy and I arrived at a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
The lady we wrote about last week was transferred to this hospital over the weekend. One of their specialties is weening patients off ventilators and trach tubes.
What a great experience! Cindy had put together some special gifts and she opened each one with a precious smile.
NO SECURITY GUARDS ARRIVED
The security guard met us at check in and welcomed us.
What a strange contrast to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was friendly and we didn’t need disguises to enter 😊.
JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS
The apparent orders at this hospital were to welcome visitors in order to speed up the recovery of the patient.
It is wonderful to see a team focused on life instead of the culture of death at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Why has this experience become so rare?
A SURPRISE
Cindy brought her a tablet and pen to write with, since she currently has a trach tube, and can’t talk. To our surprise she wanted to write immediately.
WHAT DID SHE WRITE?
“How did you sneak in?” The first words she’s communicated in approximately 60 days!
You’ll recall one of the challenges I had for the guards was doing what they did in front of the patient. This is a patient that St. Elizabeth’s staff tried to label as ‘not worthy’ and convince the family to label her DNR (Do Not Resuscitate).
IN CLOSING
Patients need visitors as part of their healing process. The staff at the Madison hospital commented about how nice it was to see the patient smiling so much during our visit.
For this special lady to be denied love, attention, and encouragement from our visit at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was not only unconscionable; it was heartbreaking.
Please pray for repentance of those bowing down to the medical industrial complex. ‘Just following orders’ won’t be an acceptable excuse when they meet their maker.
Please fervently pray for this special patient that we’ve grown to love. She is a gift from God, and we want to see her get back to her life, as He intended.
God bless you and thanks again for reading and praying.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
Father God we come before you, our source of healing and comfort, with hearts filled with gratitude and trust. We lift Scott and Cindy's friend up to you. Your words reminds us of your boundless love and compassion, and we cling to those promises. We lift our voices and praise, acknowledging your sovereignty over every aspect of their friends life. We bring before you her physical ailments and any emotional wounds. Pour out your healing touch upon her and restore her to wholeness. We choose to focus on your goodness and faithfulness, as we trust in your perfect timing and sovereign plan. Your ways are higher than our ways. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.
She will get back to living! "And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus." ~ Philippians 4:19