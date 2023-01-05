Here is another case of big news that the mainstream media does not relay to you. Bear with us as we present the history of Death Panels, so you can understand the implications of the November 23, 2022 law. Why is this so important to us?

Grace’s death lit a fire that has turned into a duty. And Robert Paiser’s hospital rescue added gas to the fire.

BACKGROUND ON MEDICARE’S MEDCAC

According to the Medicare CMS.gov website, seen here: https://www.cms.gov/regulations-and-guidance/guidance/faca/medcac, the purpose of the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee (MEDCAC) is:

“… to provide independent guidance and expert advice to CMS on specific clinical topics. The MEDCAC is used to supplement CMS' internal expertise and to allow an unbiased and current deliberation of "state of the art" technology and science. The MEDCAC reviews and evaluates medical literature, reviews technology assessments, public testimony and examines data and information on the benefits, harms, and appropriateness of medical items and services that are covered under Medicare or that may be eligible for coverage under Medicare. The MEDCAC judges the strength of the available evidence and makes recommendations to CMS based on that evidence.

A NEW DEATH PANEL

On November 23, 2022, a new Death Panel (a previously-killed Obamacare Provision) was signed into Law – MEDCAC is Charged with “Deciding Which Medical Items and Services are Reasonable.”

First, here is the MEDCAC policies and procedures statement, so you can see it with your own eyes:

Above: The Committee is to “assist CMS in determining reasonable and necessary use of medical items and services.” This includes the “quality of the evidence for specific issues of Medicare coverage or related policies…”

Who should decide what is “reasonable” or “necessary”? You and your doctor, of course, and not insurance, the hospital, or the government.

If the government is truly in charge of your health care, then not only do you not have control over your care, but you may be forced into just one choice.

With COVID, the hospitals received bonuses for following NIH guidelines, including Remdesivir and ventilators. Furthermore, they received direct immunity from liability under the PREP Act, which is still in place today because of the Public Health Emergency extension on October 13, 2022. Robert was told by his doctor, “You have COVID, but we have an antiviral that will have you better in three days; most of my patients turn around in two days.” What was the antiviral? Remdesivir. Remdesivir has a kill rate of 75% with three doses or more. Robert had been given his third dose (technically his sixth dosage, because the doctor doubled the dosage he should have received for his 40 pound body weight). Robert has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, so was the perfect disabled candidate for the death squad. God helped us physically remove Robert from the hospital on November 5, 2022, and he is alive. Grace did not die in vain! According to research by the TN Liberty Network, the hospital that murdered Grace received over $20,000 related to the causes of death listed on Grace’s death certificate. Secrecy was ratcheted up by direct propaganda spreading a false narrative and not allowing family members in hospital rooms because of ‘COVID policy.’ COVID death reimbursements ($9,000) to families adds to the drama, making it appear that the murderer is your friend. We didn’t take their dirty money. Today, many are cutting staff and departments because the COVID money is drying up and people are afraid to go to hospitals. This is the perfect setup for ushering in the euthanasia incentives, furthering the pay for play rationing of “health” care. The desensitizing of euthanasia is already happening – look at Canada’s MAID program. In the U.K., British Nursing Alliance’s Kate Shemirani has pioneered the research showing 2000 people must be euthanized every day for the hospitals to break even! She has even connected the dots relative to stock price increases for companies who supply end-of-life medications! “A Good Death” is the U.K. standard of care. What about the U.S.?

THE MEDICAL SYSTEM IS AN ARM OF THE GOVERNMENT

Here are some facts that have been in practice for decades. See if you can agree with each one, then the final conclusion is undeniable:

Hospitals get reimbursed for following insurance protocols, especially Medicare “standards of care”. We all know that if your insurance won’t cover an intervention or a drug, either it is not prescribed or you pay cash.

Hospitals are tied to the government, for their profitability.

If hospitals don’t follow protocols, they don’t get paid by the government.

As with all mainstream insurance, Medicare guidelines push Big Pharma products, incentivizing hospitals to deliver terrible health care.

Because State laws provide little incentive for attorneys to litigate medical malpractice cases, hospitals are virtually immune from liability.

For at least 10 years, “Medical malpractice” has been in the top three causes of USA deaths.

A false sense of trust in the medical system has been in place for decades, with the public trusting medical personnel, who may be unwittingly programmed to bow to protocols and/or function within tight controls, not necessarily what is best for the patient.

Final conclusion: the medical system is an arm of the government. Share

Above: Meetings may or may not be open to the public.

Above: Committee members are selected by the HHS Secretary or designee.

REDUCING HEALTH CARE COSTS

A new wave in government overreach began with The Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka “Obamacare”, which was signed into law on March 23, 2010.

Again from the article, What’s Next For the Hospital Killing Field? by Scott Schara in conjuction with Robert Paiser:

Obamacare laid the groundwork for the current degradation of healthcare set in motion over 100 years ago by the Rockefellers. It was designed to drive down health care costs. From The Washington Examiner (10/19/17):

Ezekiel Emanuel, one of the country’s most influential bioethicists and a prime architect of Obamacare, wrote as far back as 1996 that health care “services provided to individuals who are irreversibly prevented from being or becoming participating citizens are not basic and should not be guaranteed. An obvious example is not guaranteeing health services to patients with dementia.” This is a typical mindset among bioethicist “experts” who would likely be appointed to create IPAB’s cost-cutting mandates. Steven Rattner, a counselor to the Treasury secretary during the Obama years—and a frequent panelist these days on MSNBC’s Morning Joe—more explicitly advocated granting IPAB the power to ration. In 2012, he took to the pages of the Gray Lady to declare, “We need death panels,” lamenting that IPAB’s inability to ration care was a “problem” requiring a remedy:

Medicare needs to take a cue from Willie Sutton, who reportedly said he robbed banks because that’s where the money was. The big money in Medicare is in . . . reducing the cost of treating people in the last year of life, which consumes a quarter of the program’s budget. No one wants to lose an aging parent. And with the price out of the equation, it’s natural for patients and families to try for every treatment, regardless of expense or efficacy. But that imposes an enormous societal cost that few other nations have been willing to bear. Many countries whose health care systems are regularly extolled—including Canada, Australia and New Zealand—have systems for rationing care. The Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB) is neither Independent nor Advisory. The IPAB was introduced by Senator Jay Rockefeller. Because of public pressure, the first formal death panel was repealed in 2018. However, the dragon had more than one head. With the public focused on COVID, the Secretary of Health and Human Services approved the charter for Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee (MEDCAC) on November 23, 2022! The new death panel is to provide advice to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) and are “charged with deciding which medical items and services are reasonable and necessary, or otherwise covered, for Medicare beneficiaries under Title XVIII of the Social Security Act.” Medicare protocols provide the standard of care for anyone in the conventional system, not just the elderly and disabled.

Above: Approved by Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary, the day before Thanksgiving, November 23, 2022. We should have public access via the Freedom of Information Act, which means a court process, time involvement, and delays of public knowledge.

THINKING FOR OURSELVES

We were all taught to trust our parents, our teachers, and others in authority, including the FDA, DEA, CDC, NIH, and other bodies.

Through this plandemic with loss of freedoms and “mandatory” gene therapy shots, has virtually every government authority betrayed us?

In our opinion, YES, all government entities have irrevocably betrayed us in ways that no longer deserve our blind trust.

As this law shows, not only did the Health and Human Services (HHS) pass this lay the day before Thanksgiving, but it was given no wide news coverage so the public would be aware.

Like other laws on the books, it is “underground”, not widely known, and seemingly harmless until one visualizes all the evil applications and intentions that could be behind it.

From Scott and Robert’s December 25, 2022 article, What’s Next For the Hospital Killing Field?

What’s Next? The United States is number one in the world with COVID hospital deaths. Number two was India, at less than 50% of the U.S. deaths – even though India has four times the population of the U.S. and is only one-third the size of the U.S. How can this be? The U.S. incentivized murder with bonuses for following protocols that kill and provided immunity from liability! The elderly and the disabled were the number one and two “causes” of COVID hospital deaths! Short-term goal accomplished. Now that euthanasia has been successfully implemented on a short-term basis, what should we expect? Problem/reaction/solution has dominated the government’s use of propaganda designed to control us. Now that we have been programmed and desensitized to heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and unlimited plandemics, we should expect more pre-ordained “solutions”. We will likely see many repercussions of the jab that will allow the spin cycle to take many more lives – which is the longer-term goal of the Satanic dark side agenda. Cancer vaccines – of course! Gene alterations and AI will presumably become more widespread to calm the fear of those who have rejected God’s way to cure our temples. To that end, President Biden signed an Executive Order on September 12, 2022, advancing the use of bioweapons on humans! What’s next? Full scale eugenics – no one is safe!

DEATH PANELS

We see the starting point of a big lie is that 39% of the annual federal budget is for Medicare and Medicaid. They claim they have to reduce the budget, which is why Obamacare starts. Senator Jay Rockefeller put in the Death Panels in 2018, but Congress got rid of it.

Now, Congress just passed a $1.7 budget. They can print billions to give to the Ukraine but they want to save money on elders, the disabled, and the dying, especially in the last year of life, which can be the most expensive.

From Scott and Robert’s December 25, 2022 article, What’s Next For the Hospital Killing Field?

The Excuse The 2021 Annual Report of the Boards of Trustees of the Federal Hospital Insurance and Federal Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Funds, dated August 31, 2021, concluded: “The financial projections in this report indicate a need for substantial changes to address Medicare’s financial challenges.” In Nazi Germany, one of the main reasons Hitler was able to implement his agenda was the cost of reparations from WWI. In the U.S., 39% of the federal budget is for direct expenses related to the elderly and disabled – there are more than 62,000,000 Americans on Medicaid and Medicare. Of course, the government is backed by fiat currency and can print money to cover any obligation it deems worthy, so the propaganda excuse is complete bulls…, at best. As a pointed example, on March 11, 2021, the U.S. government passed the $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan Act. This act provides $500 million for nursing home STRIKE TEAMS to deal with the created “emergency” in nursing homes. With the elderly being the number one cause of COVID deaths in the U.S., they bowled a strike, successfully incentivizing death of another short-term target group. American Rescue Plan Act – BOHICA!

BOHICA!

B = Bend

O = Over

H = Here

I - It

C = Comes

A = Again!

THE STANDARD OF CARE

The big medical lie is that the medical system follows the Hippocratic Oath – to DO NO HARM. As Dr. Aranda has previously discussed, not all doctors have to take the Hippocratic Oath, and they can even make up their own “oath” that has nothing to do with practicing medicine.

We’ve been programmed to believe the system cares about the individual.

CMS protocols are being followed by hospitals throughout our country, for reimbursement. Medicare beneficiaries, under Title IXX are under this system and eventually, Medicare becomes the “standard of care”.

This ruling is much more important than what it seems. It legislates euthanasia.

AMERICAN EUTHANASIA

Suspiciously, this new creation rides on the heels of the repetitive and still-existing, killing hospital protocols that effectively cause euthanasia. These protocols institute a list of procedures and physician orders for a variety of interventions:

Remdesivir: an FDA approved drug for COVID, that leads to kidney failure. Fluid Overload: fills the lungs with water, forcing mechanical ventilation. Ventilation: $ reimbursement continues for those placed on a ventilator, which has a known increase for COVID mortality. Pushing Death: sedatives, anesthetics, paralytics, and/or opioids are given, causing Intentional Respiratory Depression: the patient stops breathing and dies. Do Not Resuscitate (DNR): without their permission, or bribed as a condition to not get remdesivir, patients are not given CPR if they “code” or stop breathing due to #4 and #5 above. Killing patients: to get reimbursed by the C.A.R.E.S. Act, through the persistent “Public Health Emergency”.

From Scott and Robert’s December 25, 2022 article, What’s Next For the Hospital Killing Field?

Now that euthanasia has been successfully implemented on a short-term basis, what should we expect? Problem/reaction/solution has dominated the government’s use of propaganda designed to control us. Now that we have been programmed and desensitized to heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and unlimited plandemics, we should expect more pre-ordained “solutions”. We will likely see many repercussions of the jab that will allow the spin cycle to take many more lives – which is the longer-term goal of the Satanic dark side agenda. Cancer vaccines – of course! Gene alterations and AI will presumably become more widespread to calm the fear of those who have rejected God’s way to cure our temples. To that end, President Biden signed an Executive Order on September 12, 2022, advancing the use of bioweapons on humans! What’s next? Full scale eugenics – no one is safe! Our Defense We have been fearfully and wonderfully made by a Creator who desires us to love Him. He made our bodies to be self-healing when we take care of them. None of the Satanic methods of putting the responsibility for your health onto the medical system, big pharma, government edicts, WHO, CDC, NIH, FDA, CBS, ABC, CNN, etc. replace God. We need to stand with God, and against these idols. Sources: Death Panels: Sarah Palin Was Right (10/19/17 by Wesley J. Smith): https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/weekly-standard/death-panels-sarah-palin-was-right-2010114 Historic overview of Euthanasia Argument: https://www.prolifewi.org/euthanasia-faqs Euthanasia trends: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8491122/ TN Liberty Network report: Article regarding hospital financial difficulties: https://www.weau.com/2022/12/02/telehealth-department-dissolving-marshfield-clinic-health-system-facing-financial-difficulties/#:~:text=Telehealth%20department%20dissolving%2C%20Marshfield%20Clinic%20Health%20System%20facing,eliminated%20due%20to%20%E2%80%9Cbusiness%20reasons%2C%E2%80%9D%20effective%20Dec.%201. Kate Shemirani research: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-on-the-murder-of-elderly-disabled-1600-per-day-killed-in-england-has-nothing-to-do-with-the-shot-video/ ‘A Good Death’ documentary: https://rumble.com/v12rphn-a-good-death-midazolam-morphine-haloperidol-hyoscine-documentary.html MEDCAC Charter: https://www.cms.gov/regulations-and-guidance/guidance/faca/downloads/medcaccharter.pdf December 5, 2022 e-mail regarding “legal” DNRs: Medicare Trustee’s Report: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/2021-medicare-trustees-report.pdf Social Security Report: https://www.ssa.gov/budget/FY21Files/2021BO.pdf America Rescue Plan Act: https://www.naco.org/resources/featured/american-rescue-plan-act-funding-breakdown Bioweapons Executive Order analysis: https://www.truth11.com/bidens-sept-12-2022-executive-order-declares-that-americans-must-surrender-all-human-rights-that-stand-in-the-way-of-transhumanism-clinical-trial-safety-standards-and-informed-consent-w/

YOU INTENDED TO HARM ME

We continue to stand on Genesis 50:20:

You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.

Thank you for caring.

