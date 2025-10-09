Travis was born in Honolulu, so he was considered a native Hawaiian!

Travis’s first steps.

Travis had a love for others that was wonderful to see and experience.

One of my earliest memories of him was as a 2-year-old. I showed him a picture of me when I was 4 years old and asked him who this was. He answered, “That’s me when I’m older.”

Travis developed immunity from disease the way God intended.

Travis brought literal humor to our family.

One of the funniest memories happened when getting ready for church on Sunday morning. Travis was about 6 or 7 years old. He was taking his good-natured time getting ready, which was going to make us late.

Cindy said, “I’m not going to tell you again; no more dilly dallying around!”

Travis responded, “Why did you just tell me again, Mom?”

I know you are supposed to support your wife, but I couldn’t stop laughing. He got her.

Travis was Jessica and Grace’s big brother. He was a protector.

Grace and Travis adored each other. Travis would love having Grace with him because girls would come to see Grace, so she was the ultimate “chick magnet.”

He would do anything for his little sister.

A text message from Grace to Travis.

Travis loved outdoor sports and was a personal trainer. He was a fun-loving competitor.

Here’s a great personal training video Travis did to promote his work:

Grace’s website has a tribute to Travis that has videos, pictures, and a whole lot of memories. It would be a gift to our family if you visited ‘Big Brother Travis’:

Travis became involved with the medical system via a non-cancerous tumor that we learned he had since birth. The tumor was discovered while Travis was in college.

Ultimately, a remnant of the tumor left in his spine caused some permanent pain.

That’s when the system took over. Travis was prescribed a low-dose pain medication that was contraindicated with his anxiety medication, unbeknownst to him. Travis died by suicide, 30 days to the day, after being prescribed amitriptyline for nerve pain. The side effects of this medication include suicidal thoughts – a boxed warning. The coroner told Cindy that this med puts people on a one-way trip. Interestingly, while amitriptyline was initially developed for depression, it is also used at lower dosages for its pain-relieving effects and for migraines. Travis’s life was another one lost by trusting the system.

Shortly after Travis’ passing, Grace missed him terribly! Right away, Grace got involved in Suicide Awareness Walks for Travis – the Be The Light Walk and the Veteran Suicide Awareness March. She also did the Thanksgiving Festival Foods Turkey Trot in remembrance of Travis, as he always did this one!

Soon after Travis’ passing, Grace started seeing hearts from heaven that reminded her that he was ok. She’d leave beautiful hand-colored notes around the house telling us not to cry, as she knew Travis was in heaven with Jesus.

As I see things today, as a result of research since Grace’s death, the medical industrial complex is the tool being used to hasten our deaths:

Revelation 18:23: For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your pharmakeia all the nations were deceived.

Thanks for the loving, memorable 30 years you gave us, Travis. We love and miss you!

We can’t wait to see you again when we are reunited in heaven.

