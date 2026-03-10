Travis would be 38 years young today. If he were here, he would be a huge help in helping people wake up to what’s happening in the world.

Travis died by suicide on October 9, 2018.

Jess asked me on Sunday whether I’ve discussed Travis’s death in my book. I didn’t because I haven’t done the necessary research, as I’ve done with Grace’s death.

That said, I have invested a substantial amount of time studying the population reduction agenda and can tell you that creating depression is on their list:

1967 – Plan to Depopulate the U.S.

Travis became involved with the medical system via a non-cancerous tumor that we learned he may have had since birth. The tumor was discovered while Travis was in college.

Ultimately, a remnant of the tumor left in his spine caused some permanent pain.

That’s when the system took over. Travis was prescribed a low-dose pain medication that was contraindicated with his anxiety medication, unbeknownst to him. Travis died by suicide, 30 days to the day, after being prescribed amitriptyline for nerve pain. The side effects of this medication include suicidal thoughts – a boxed warning. The coroner told Cindy that this med puts people on a one-way trip. Interestingly, while amitriptyline was initially developed for depression, it is also used at lower dosages for its pain-relieving effects and for migraines. Travis’s life was another one lost by trusting the system.

Grace’s website has a tribute to Travis that has videos, pictures, and a whole lot of memories. It would be a gift to our family if you visited ‘Big Brother Travis’:

As I see things today, as a result of research since Grace’s death, the medical industrial complex is the tool being used to hasten our deaths, as God warned us about:

Revelation 18:23: For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your pharmakeia all the nations were deceived.

Happy Birthday Travis!

We will love you always and forever...Mom, Dad, Jessica, Adam, Caleb, Riley, and Grace’s spirit