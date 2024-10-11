Good morning,

Our family believes we’ve been called under Genesis 50:20 to share what we’ve learned so that Grace did not give her life in vain. This verse says, “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”

I’ve primarily used this platform to discuss the physical saving of lives by shedding light on evil in the medical industrial complex.

More importantly, for over two years I’ve been studying the spiritual side of saving lives, focusing on Satan’s battle for souls. What I have found is still hard to wrap my head around because of all the years of being programmed with lies. Right up front I want to say my goal is not to offend anyone. That said, when God shows you something, the responsibility He gives you is more important than being concerned about offending. Ezekial 33:6 says, “But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life, that person’s life will be taken because of their sin, but I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.”

Let’s set the stage. The deep state control grid is set up to create the illusion that we can escape, on our own, by educating ourselves and making the right choices; by supporting patriotism and pursuing knowledge. This was “the plan” all along; to snap the control grid into place with these deceptions. In short, “the plan” to take down the Satanic cabal was written by the Satanic cabal.

The journey into this shocking revelation started when God showed me that Grace’s story could be used either for His glory, or to help Satan. That doesn’t make sense until you can ‘see’ that Satan needs the evil exposed, to create fear, so he can become the angel of light, creating perceived order out of the chaos. This is a battle for souls and Satan intends to snap the control grid into place with his false light deception. The race to expose evil, in the alternative media, fits perfectly into Satan’s playbook. In 2 Thessalonians 2:9 God explains the mystery of lawlessness (verse 7) when He told us, “The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing.” Satan’s matrix of the world was designed to deceive and get us to participate in our own demise.

To help us understand the mystery God warned us about, He revealed how Satan works. In that light, Revelation 13 is critically important in understanding Satan’s nature. Let’s break this Scripture down, beginning with a short introduction.

Satan is the prince of this world and has orchestrated both beast systems of the world to give us an illusion of choice. This fact is the ultimate deception. Satan has convinced us that ‘less evil’ is good, the first lie in the garden, so we believe we are working for God when we unwittingly are doing Satan’s bidding by consistently making ‘less evil’ choices. Satan’s dual nature is the overriding programming tool used in his management of the matrix beast systems of the world. Revelation 12:9 says, “The great dragon was hurled down--that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him.” Revelation 13:2 continues, “The dragon gave the beast his power and his throne and great authority.” In Revelation 13:8, God warns, “All inhabitants of the earth will worship the beast—all whose names have not been written in the Lamb’s book of life, the Lamb who was slain from the creation of the world.” In Revelation13:11-12, God adds, “Then I saw a second beast, coming out of the earth. It had two horns like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon. It exercised all the authority of the first beast on its behalf and made the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast.” Finally, in Revelation 13:14, “Because of the signs it was given power to perform on behalf of the first beast, it deceived the inhabitants of the earth.”

So, big picture, the second beast works for the first beast; the false prophets work for the deep state. Satan controls both sides! Let’s look at this esoteric picture though an exoteric example. What if Trump was actually part of the stolen election? This would suck us into the exoteric election deception to lead us to the esoteric false prophet trap and into the control grid. Consider that Franklin D. Roosevelt was a Freemason. He said, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”

What other tools does Satan use? How does he get us to believe and participate in his deceptions?

Satan’s toolbox consists of lies, deception and fear. We are easy prey because of our desire for safety, security and comfort. He uses exoteric dialectics to get us to participate in the matrix of the world.

Dialectics can be either exoteric - easily seen or common; or esoteric - not public and hidden. Think about Satan’s toolbox like this. He keeps us busy, chasing things in the world, with exoteric deceptions, so we don’t see how he is esoterically corralling us into the control grid for our souls. The deceptive issues are created to facilitate his agenda. Said another way, we are so busy cutting trees of the deceptive world, we can’t see the forest of Satan’s spiritual realm.

He also uses governments. In the deep state model, governments enforce the policies of the globalists.

The supposed church doesn’t preach the truth of Ephesians 6:12, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, and against the worldly governors, the princes of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickednesses, which are in ye high places.” Instead of emphasizing ‘against the worldly governors’ the pulpits program us to obey authorities. Satan uses governments because they have not submitted to God’s authority.

Satan has used the same Babylonian system, initially established by Nimrod, over and over. God’s people desired to participate in this system as recorded in 1 Samuel 8 and history keeps repeating itself.

Paraphrased from 1 Samuel 8, ‘Samuel told all the words of the Lord to the people who were asking him for a king. He said, “This is what the king who will reign over you will claim as his rights: He will take your sons; He will take your daughters; and you yourselves will become his slaves. When that day comes, you will cry out for relief from the king you have chosen, but the Lord will not answer you in that day.” But the people refused to listen to Samuel. “No!” they said. “We want a king over us. Then we will be like all the other nations, with a king to lead us and to go out before us and fight our battles.” When Samuel heard all that the people said, he repeated it before the Lord. The Lord answered, “Listen to them and give them a king.”’

God showed his character here. He listened; He explained; He warned; He won’t be responsible for our consequences of sin; and He won’t go against our free will. Just like a good Father would do.

We are participating in the same thing today, being disguised as a government by the people. Remember, form over substance is how they operate. This system is apart from God, not under God. The less evil Republicans cannot fix the evil Democrats.

2 Thessalonians 2:10-12, states, “They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.”

God gave us this warning. The matrix of the world is a powerful delusion, and the exposure of esoteric evil is a deception, having us desire a king more than ever. We’re being told in the alternative media, and the supposed church, that this election is our last chance. Many have said it is a sin to not vote. We got to this point by not trusting God, keeping one foot in the world. God is more interested in repentance than who the next king will be.

Because of our desire for things to get back to normal, are we missing Satan’s goal of exposing evil, setting up the final angel of light solution, because we only see things exoterically? Is this due to programming or willful ignorance? No one seems to want to understand that Satan’s goal is to snap the control grid into place to steal souls. In this picture, the election has us chasing a new king, which is a major puzzle piece of “the plan” for our souls.

What was written and recorded today is not going to win a popularity contest. I understand. Time is urgent. Not for a new king, but for repentance. One of the reasons I believe we are in the days of Noah is the esoteric physical and spiritual agendas are being revealed for all to see who have not been blinded by the world.

In closing, we are all on the same journey. Are you on the right path? As a family, we watched Pilgrims Progress again this past weekend, which motivated that question. John Bunyan composed this powerful message that is more relevant today than when he wrote it in 1675.

Finally, a Biblical scholar I learned a lot from in my early walk stated, “a barrier to the truth is believing you already have it.” Have you been programmed to keep one foot in God’s kingdom and one foot in the world? I was. It took the murder of my best buddy to wake me up. Jesus said, “He who is not with Me is against Me.” There’s no more riding the fence. Whose side are you on?

