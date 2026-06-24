[Please note that references to ‘they,’ ‘them,’ and ‘their’ are to the minions operating the beast systems satan uses to rule this world, including top officers of religions, governments, courts, banks, public commercial corporations, militaries, and all their departments, agencies, bureaus, services, commissions, and societies, including securities, health, education, transportation, agriculture, land management, lobbies…]

[This is the third introductory article in the larger Escaping Babylon mission God opened my eyes to in July, 2022.]

Would you purchase a OUIJA Board to make decisions? I’m hopeful that this writing will open eyes to the reality of ‘The World’ being a gigantic, purposeful OUIJA Board that has us actively participating in satan’s worldly game to rule our lives. Our desire to be like god, combined with our desire for a king, makes us easy prey for this deception, and ultimately accomplices to evil in this game.

Introduction

Jesus refers to satan as the “prince of this world” in John 12:31, John 14:30, and John 16:11.

Satan tempted Jesus with the world in Matthew 4:8–9: “Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them; And saith unto him, All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.”

James says, “Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with God? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of God.” (James 4:4)

Jesus also provides a promise in John 16:33, “…that in me ye might have peace: in the world ye shall have affliction, but be of good comfort: I have overcome the world.”

So, what is this world?

Etymology yields the following:

Middle English, from Old English woruld, or worold, “human secular existence, pursuits, pleasures, and worries of this life,” also “a long period of time,” also “the human race, mankind, humanity“ (but not “the earth”), a word peculiar to Germanic languages, with a literal sense of “age of man.” The oldest sense is the “world without end” (translating Latin saecula saeculorum). In theology, especially “that part of humanity devoted to secular affairs and pleasures of the present state.”

So, it’s not the earth, nor the afterlife, but it is of man, be it seed or the time/age of man. If it’s of man, then from the mind of man opposed to the mind of God, yes? A “seed” can be construed as a thought or imagined thing. Let’s see what an older English dictionary yields.

In Noah Webster’s 1828 English dictionary, note that the last definitions in its list are usually the earliest, building up to the most recent. There are 22 definitions listed. The last, which is said to be “no longer in use,” is “A collection of wonders.” Do not our minds produce wonders?

We also see definitions stating it is the carnal state or corruption of the earth, the Roman Empire, the customs and manners of men. These are all of the minds of men. Inventions.

Scripture’s contexts appear to yield similar results, as do its secondary sources, such as the Blue Letter Bible. This conclusion is what we need to know. We have enough to establish that this world is not what God calls real, nor what He created for us to live in. It’s of us.

So, let’s ask some questions. And, for now, I’d like to limit the scope in order to make a few critical discoveries.

If we are to be in the world but not of the world, is it not wise to know what the world looks like as the first step? (Please review John 17:14-16.)

For this article, I’m using Revelation 13 as the starting point. Specifically, in Revelation 13, God shows us that satan controls this world through his two beast systems. I see his anti-Christ system is represented by the government and his false prophet system by religion. The old dragon rules them both. Both systems are designed to program us to partake in this world and to take us out of God’s kingdom, thereby taking the Mark of the Beast.

Zooming in from the big picture, what does satan’s world look like today?

Marching toward One World Government

In studying how we’ve been deceived, God has taught me two fundamental deceptions that set up the lies we’ve been programmed to believe in satan’s anti-Christ system:

1) there are limited resources in the world, allegedly due to our population growth, behavior, and climate change; and 2) socialism/communism/fascism is our enemy.

Both are bogeymen they’ve invented and got us to ultimately believe and participate in through their propaganda.

Amid repetitive programming, we learn that people consume more resources than God budgeted, leading us to believe in scarcity. People are also responsible for adverse climate change, whereby the government must block the sun with heavy metals that poison our plant and animal food, drinking water, and breathable air; reduce ozone-depleting gases, which clean God’s air; and capture or eliminate carbon dioxide, which God’s trees, fruits, herbs, and herbivores we eat thrive on to live and grow. To pull all of this off, they created a powerful delusion that puts us in charge of making sure the government fixes these lies by getting us to believe America is a constitutional republic of free, God-fearing, and brave people. (See 2 Thessalonians 2:9-12.)

In their book, Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies (HarperBusiness, 1994), the authors prove that any business lives or dies based on the underlying culture. Said another way, the culture provides the underlying perspective by which the team members are judged. In this world, allowing us to choose within their prescribed evil versus “less evil” dialectics provides the culture needed to sustain the deception - the illusion that we are free, brave, and can do good with our perceived free will. Pragmatism always promotes the “lesser evil” side of their designed dialectics, creating the belief that we are doing good when we choose “less evil” and we want to be judged as good, don’t we? (See Mark 10:18.) The primary dialectic supporting their entire anti-Christ schemes is collectivism – the satanic belief that the good of society is more important than the good of the individual. If there are limited resources, shouldn’t those resources be allocated to and by contributing members of a society versus non-contributing members? This world rewards its citizens based on how well they participate in their game. God does just the opposite.

When I went to their kindergarten in 1968, the Weekly Reader stated that if my parents had more than two children, they were irresponsible because of the limited resources on this planet. Is this not why they successfully and unaccountably killed my daughter Grace, not to mention my son Travis, for their idea of greater or collective good?

If Jesus, whose first command to us is to multiply and be fruitful, hadn’t risen from the grave, He’d be rolling over in it after hearing this nonsense. And it is complete and utter nonsense. That’s what this world is in its entirety. It is harmful nonsense, a fraud.

Regarding this overpopulation invented and played out scare, we should all know and do our own math. A few regular people have done a rough calculation with simple critical thinking. You can do the same.

The results? At our current alleged 7+ billion people on earth, it turns out all of them could fit comfortably within the borders of land called state of Texas.

As for their foolish climate change claims and the need to reduce CO2 emissions, all we need to do is plant more trees, which thrive on CO2, if the need is real. Duh! Doing simple research shows that this CO2 scheme is part of their depopulation agenda. Without CO2, photosynthesis cannot occur, causing plants to die and collapsing earth’s biological food chain. Agricultural yields will plummet, resulting in global starvation.

Are we all this gullible to buy into these lies? Unfortunately, most of us are. Many of us have jobs that carry out and support these very crimes. It is us who are cutting, burning, spraying God’s trees, making and operating their airplanes/jets, tanks, submarines, ships, underground secret facilities, promotional movies, forts, spy satellites, AI, drugs, bullets and bombs, vaccines, “data centers”… that these ne’re-do-well people control with their covetous and theft schemes via their fake, fraud, and slavery intended debt, scarcity, interest, insurance, taxation, inflation, and money value of products. Then we field their armies. Why?? Hannah Arendt coined a name for this blindness – the Banality of Evil!

Every day, we hear the status of another planned lie and crime of theirs that affects us, but we think these events are accidental. Killing us and the balance of God’s creation is their top solution to their invented problems, under the guise that they are helping the majority of us. In short, they invented and promoted overpopulation, then sold us on it, and provided their ingenious, murderous solutions to resolve this non-problem, all the while stealing from us throughout their process. Nice, huh?

They use this same method with every idea they wish to sell us, and none of their ideas are good, nor do they make any sense to further or restore our life, freedom, and joy with what we are freely given and possess from God.

This is who rules this world. These are satan’s minions. Now you can spot all of them a mile away. While we were deceived to partake in this world, we cannot blame satan or his minions. We have no excuse.

Our response, which they bank on? “Whoosh! Glad that’s over,” “Looks like the white hats are winning,” or “I’ll have a Bud, please. No, make it two, and did anyone catch the score of this game?”

I want to review Romans 1:20-21 in light of this hard-hitting ‘no excuse’ challenge: “For the invisible things of him, that is, his eternal power and Godhead, are seen by the creation of the world, being considered in his works, to the intent that they should be without excuse: Because that when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful, but became vain in their thoughts, and their foolish heart was full of darkness.”

Until I saw this world as different than the earth God intended us to rule over, I was blind to what this passage is talking about. Satan’s rule of this world is under and permitted by God. Jesus emphasized this point in John 19:10-11 in response to Pilate’s question: “Then said Pilate unto him, Speakest thou not unto me? Knowest thou not that I have power to crucify thee, and have power to loose thee? Jesus answered, Thou couldest have no power at all against me, except it were given thee from above: therefore he that delivered me unto thee, hath the greater sin.”

God created the world to train us to see the opposite of His ways, so we are without excuse. Instead, we worship this world with our foolish hearts. We ignore glorifying God and submitting to His will for us, allowing the condemned satan to be obeyed as the true heir in our place! We thumb our noses at the idea that God wants us to return to be His heirs, even though He plainly tells us His purpose. As such, we take onto ourselves the sins of satan and afflict ourselves with crimes/offenses from this world. God wants us to leave the City of Destruction and press on to the Celestial City. The Pilgrim’s Progress is a must-read for anyone who truly wants to escape Babylon.

Moving on, to counter the communism bogeyman, they invented the American Dream deception as the “lesser evil” side of the powerful delusion, keeping us in the world.

In our participation in their American Dream PSYOP, we’ve been programmed to believe we should worship a flag and that it’s our civic duty to vote for these liars and get involved in their politics. Interestingly, the definition of “politic” from Noah Webster’s 1828 dictionary is “Ingenious in devising and pursuing any scheme of personal or national aggrandizement, without regard to the morality of the measure; cunning; artful; sagacious in adapting means to the end, whether good or evil.”

They teach or browbeat us with collectivist ideas while, at the same time, we are busy chasing an American Dream they told us would provide freedom. If we take the time to think critically, we come to find out their plot was simply to spawn a different version of the communist bogeyman they created.

Really?

Look at their health program for our children, as an example. They graciously provide a public indoctrination and inoculation system that only requires 72 shots to receive “free” programming of the next generation. We obediently pay their invented taxes to fund their spending roulette game, and, like zombies, we separate recycling from garbage that they recombine at their dumps. If we are wronged in their system, we use their unjust legal system to attempt to get a lawful remedy and recompense, wrongfully believing their judges are impartial and will apply God’s law and equity.

Does any of this sound like God’s way?

In the Old Testament, Esau forfeited his status as the heir, which included the blessings, leadership of the family, judicial authority, and a double portion of the inheritance—by swearing an oath to Jacob in exchange for a bowl of red lentil stew. He dismissed the value of his birthright while famished, stating, “I am about to die; what good is the birthright to me?” (Genesis 25:32)

We sold our birthright for naught (Isaiah 52:3), believing these deceiving merchants, priests, attorneys… that independence is our freedom. How exactly does their independence become our freedom? These parasites need slaves to get what they want, don’t they? This is the freedom we got from them.

Today, their government is busy using alternative media to expose the evil it created by design – The Great Reset. God revealed why in Revelation 13:11-12; the plan to take down the satanic cabal was written by the satanic cabal. The evil has to be exposed so their false prophets can save us from the evil they created! Can you say angel of light? (See 2 Corinthians 11:13-15.) Guess what they wish to replace their old designs with and Build Back Better? Better for whom?

We happily participate in our enslavement, physically, because of our unlawful idea of free will, and a short-sighted desire for a man king to rule over us and protect us. Their Golden Age of digital enslavement is replacing physical enslavement. Most of us are blind to this happening right in front of us because of the glasses of this world we continue to wear and through which we view these things. Furthermore, herd mentality acts like gravity, keeping us in their game because of fear of being ostracized by the herd.

Marching toward One World Religion

In the garden, satan used his fundamental deception that is the foundation for his false prophet system - we can be our own god (Genesis 3:5).

What are the key lies supporting this deception? While there are many, the top two, in my opinion, are the belief that we are inherently good (see Jeremiah 17:9 for God’s perspective) and the belief that knowledge about this world is the key to our success. Of course, God said that His people perish for lack of knowledge (Hosea 4:6), but I’m talking here of the secret knowledge that satan offers us as part of the “lesser evil” side of their education dialectic. For those keeping score, evolution could be added to the key lies because there’s no accountability to a Creator within this lie, which is a critical belief providing underlying support in their game.

As with the anti-Christ side of this world, the false prophet side also must establish a culture or idol to sustain itself. In this case, twisting God’s words about our body being the temple of the Holy Spirit and that we are responsible for redeeming the time has morphed into self-improvement, self-governance, and performing in a works-based culture for so-called money, as opposed to seeking knowledge of, faith in, and obedience to God and His commandments in His kingdom.

There are countless ways they get us to participate in this world’s false prophet system. We religiously attend a building we are told is “church” and we are told to believe its pastors (actors) are smarter than us. So, we fall for their ‘civic duty to obey’ and ‘do not call out sin’ lies because they don’t preach what Romans 13 and 14 are plainly teaching. Accordingly, we dutifully obey the government without questioning why, and lay down and accept the likes of their transhumanism, transgender, and LGBTQ+ game tokens on the OUIJA Board. The “sacrifice” of church activities has us focused on form instead of substance.

To keep us oblivious to what’s really happening, we believe their teaching on dispensationalism - keeping us on the broad road to destruction, thereby unable to see satan patterning world events to fit this purposefully and carefully constructed narrative.

We believe our denomination and creed have the corner on the truth, and we gladly follow their lead on Christian Nationalism and their Seven Hills Mandate. Politics is their “ready, willing, and able” enabler in this gimmick, creating the statist hell we are experiencing if we open our eyes and see the truth.

In our quest for secret knowledge, we idolize Zionism and Rothschild’s Israel in ignorance and their worship of and fierce desire to upset and control the planet. We sadly believe Jesus is something to obtain or isn’t real, rather than someone to listen to, heed, submit to, and repent to. We believe God wants us to be successful in this world. Taken to the extreme, this world’s New Age Charismatic Christ Consciousness invention fills our desire to be our own god to a T. We thank “God” that we are not part of the evil occult because we’ve been enlightened, not realizing we’ve again been duped by “less evil.”

We believe money is real, and we will be able to make more of it by going to their colleges, which only serve to extend and deepen their indoctrination by at least another four years. Is their education actual knowledge? Look at this: “doctor” – “indoctrination”? Is this a coincidence or intentional? It seems intentional to me, given God’s warning in Matthew 23:10: “Be not called doctors: for one is your doctor, even Christ.” (GNV)

Does any of this sound like God’s way?

In the Old Testament, Esau lost the patriarchal spiritual blessing, which conferred divine approval and would have placed him in the line of the Abrahamic covenant, because Jacob, being obedient to his mother Rebekah’s desire and instruction, deceived their blind father Isaac. Jacob impersonated Esau to receive the blessing intended for the firstborn, leaving Esau with only a secondary inheritance and an inferior blessing after the fact.

“The churches,” with these governments’ and Rome’s oversight, deceive the believer, represented by Isaac, who loved and favored the son God rejected and his mother disapproved of. Instead of listening to God and discerning every spirit, Isaac participated in his wife’s scheme, which represents “the church” in this metaphor. Jacob was a willing participant, chasing the fictitious independence this world offers. Esau didn’t know satan’s ways and sweet venison, but embraced them with his father’s acceptance against his mother’s concerns about God’s way and prophecy.

We simply do not know of our birthright, nor how to restore it. In Isaiah 1:3, God says the ox and the ass know their owner and His crib, but my people don’t know or understand. He’s right again, as we always lean toward pursuing sweet fictional promises, rewards, and rights from this world. Therefore, we never rest in God’s kingdom designed for us, and we are the cause of our own injury.

Today, their government provides an illusion that it will fix some of the evil they do onto us. We believe it because a STATE has become our god we trust in. Here is their promise: The Great Awakening is formalized by their NESARA template, promising the revival of a Golden Age without repentance, nor acknowledgement of our sins against God, which avoidance of both keeps this world ruled by satan in business.

We happily participate in our enslavement, spiritually, because we believe we are partaking in something good, earning God’s favor. As such, we fall for the tyranny of safety, security, and comfort from this world, as God said we would in 1 Thessalonians 5:3. The herd reinforces that we are doing good by partaking in their “less evil” constructs. After all, “there’s no perfect church,” we are told.

The proper perspective

Did Shakespeare know what he was putting his finger on when he wrote, “All the world is a stage and we are merely players.”?

Did Jesus come to kill us or make us better? The answer is obvious, right? Okay then, the old way of thinking has to go – all of it, yes?

When I get wound up with the convergence of evil, combined with the blindness of people, I see that the simplicity of Grace’s worldview is right. “God’s got this, dad.” She called me “Earthly dad.” She saw what I’ve been blind to my entire life.

In John 9:39 - 41, Jesus said, “I am come unto judgment into this world, that they which see not, might see: and that they which see, might be made blind. And some of the Pharisees which were with him, heard these things, and said unto him, Are we blind also? Jesus said unto them, If ye were blind, ye should not have sin: but now ye say, We see: therefore your sin remaineth.”

The Pharisees wanted what the world offers, in this case, their religion and false authority over the people. This world offers sin, and ONLY sin.

All of us can quote John 3:16, “For God so loved the world…,” but do we know why His Son came into this world? Do we agree with religions that use this verse to falsely teach us that we should love this world, too? That we are to accept their tyranny with glee?

When we see this world as satan’s playground to trick us into doing evil onto ourselves and each other, we can begin to realize God designed this world and is using it to correct us. This truth is made clear by Paul speaking to the Greek philosophers in Acts 17. We are also told this by Solomon in Ecclesiastes 7:15-16, and by Isaiah in chapter 24.

Oswald Chambers (My Utmost for His Highest, May 23) had this to say about the world: “Have you ever noticed what Jesus said would choke the Word He puts in us? Is it the devil? No— ‘the cares of this world’ (Matthew 13:22).”

Conclusion

Every Christian hears that we are in this world but not of it. But do we really know what this world is, and what it isn’t? Jesus showed us how to resist this world in Matthew 4:10, “Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.”

In the context of this passage, we clearly see that satan knows who God is, what satan’s instructions are from God, where God resides, and where and why God placed satan in this world. But do we know? In the same discussion, God told satan our instructions, whereby we can learn who we are, why we were made, where we are from and supposed to be, how we left it for this world, and what this world is.

In the Old Testament, and aside from our instructions in the Garden, God also shows us how to resist this world in 1 Kings 21:3, “And Naboth said to Ahab, The LORD forbid it me, that I should give the inheritance of my fathers unto thee.” Naboth wisely speaks the words of his Father’s will, instead of his own. In effect, he brought the law to bear on this king.

Why don’t we obey what God tells us? We participate in Babylon for many reasons: laziness, programming, wanting to be part of the herd, chasing this lie of an American Dream, and trying to earn God’s favor through performance. Whatever the excuse, the underlying cause is believing in things opposite of the truth. And God is The Truth. Anything that replaces God is from the evil one. The blending of this world with the earth is a top reason that prevents us from getting out of it. A little leaven leavens the whole lump (Galatians 5:9).

We are in the control grid of this cleverly designed matrix. We believe these governments will provide for us physically, and their religions will provide for us spiritually. We’ve been deceived, yes? Consequently, we’ve become slaves to them.

For those who want to do God’s will, He has called us to be in the world but not of the world. Are you ready to escape Babylon? I am. Will you join me in learning how and acting on it?

Luke 11:28 – “… Yea, rather blessed are they that hear the word of God, and keep it.”

Romans 2:13 – “For the hearers of the Law are not righteous before God: but the doers of the Law shall be justified.”

James 1:22 & 25 – “And be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves… But who so looketh in the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he not being a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, shall be blessed in his deed.”

Understanding and acknowledging that we are in Babylon and have been participating in its evil by regarding its persons and titles most of our lives is the first step. The second step is to learn how this happened and what sin caused our fall. And the third step is to die to our lives in this world to save our lives in God’s kingdom here and above by repentance of our sins to God, then make amendment to life, be baptized in spirit, and accept His holy Ghost in His Name. (See Acts 2:38 GNV.)

Repentance and forgiveness are a gift from God because no man seeks after God on his own, and if we are to be forgiven by God, then we must forgive one another. After repentance, God will lead us and open our hearts to what His Word says.

The kingdom of heaven is here, now, and always was from the beginning. God is urgently calling us always to repentance in order to return and completely surrender to, and humble ourselves before Him and His will, as His prayer states. These are not religious words, nor my words. These words are the law.

We are to be in this world in His Name (see John 17:11-12). If we believe in His Name, we are given the prerogative to be His sons born of Him, not a STATE, according to John 1:12-13. And, if a son, then an heir of God annexed with and through Jesus, God’s Name and Word. (Please review Romans 8:17 and Galatians 4:1-7.)

In closing, I want to repeat that no man is more enslaved than the one who believes he is free. Once we see that we should be an enemy of this world, the puzzle pieces all begin to fit together. The promise of God is to and for all of us, and is as relevant today as when it was written. John 8:35-36 says, “And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever. If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

We’ve all been deceived. We all sinned in our ignorance of both God’s and satan’s ways. We were born into this world, so we have no idea we were born into slavery. It will take time to fully wake up to this reality. This does not mean we are stupid. However, once we learn how and why we were deceived, and if we continue to participate, then, now, we are stupid.

This concept of understanding the difference between what this world is and what is real, or God’s kingdom here and above, is essential for all of us. By commandment of God, we are to overcome and separate from this world, and be not a friend to it. How can we overcome and separate from it if we think it is something it isn’t or don’t know what it is?

This world has many rabbit holes. Most of what I have discussed with you since I began this journey is about this world. There is more, and all are rabbit holes. Do we need to discover and deep dive into all of them? No, thank God. However, we should be able to discern and distinguish all things that are in and of it when they appear. The easiest way to do this is to sit down in God’s Garden as described to us by God and look around. If what you are seeing and experiencing doesn’t belong there, then it’s of this world. Either walk away from it, or be in it only with God and His protection. I’ll visit these things more from time to time as my journey continues.

God used the evil enemies of the Israelites in the Old Testament to train them. God is using the powerful delusion of this world to train us.

Romans 12:2: “And fashion not yourselves like unto this world, but be ye changed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what that good, and acceptable and perfect will of God is.”

God bless you and your journey.

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit. My first book is now available: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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