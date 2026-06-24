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JohnSmith
Jun 24

Beautiful post. I'd add that, clearly, we're in the end times. I don't know the day or the hour, but the battle of Armagheddon is in full swing. It will lead to the separation of the good from the wicked and a new heaven and a new earth. Thank you for your commitment

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
Jun 24

Well done!

This needs to be read in every school, every home, and every church gathering.

Shout it from the rooftops!

Baruck Haba Bashem Yahuah!

HalaluYah

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