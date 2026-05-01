[Please note that references to ‘they,’ ‘them,’ and ‘their’ are to the minions operating the beast systems satan uses to rule the world, including top officers of religions, governments, courts, banks, and militaries.]

On March 20, 2026, Wisconsin’s Governor Evers signed Assembly Bill 598 into law. People celebrated because now hospitals are “allowed” to have immediate family members make decisions about the medical care of an incapacitated loved one. Before March 20, the hospital staff made the decisions. Wisconsin was one of 16 states without a next-of-kin statute related to medical care.

We know our rights come from God. In this instance, His Law says to treat your neighbor as you would treat yourself. Why do we want the governor’s help?

In that light, HealthDay News reported in an article titled Patients’ Photos Help Boost Radiologists’ Accuracy that, “Clipping a photo of the patient next to their radiological scans helps humanize each case and boosts the accuracy with which scans are read by radiologists, a new study finds.” No kidding; they unknowingly were following God’s Law. God designed His Law for us because He loves us.

Back to our God-given rights. The right to life is an inalienable right. What are inalienable rights?

According to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary, “Unalienable; that cannot be legally or justly alienated or transferred to another.” NO ONE can take away your right to life except God, who gives it!

However, our right to life has indeed been transferred to the medical industrial complex. And they get away with it because the medical players are subject to state licensing and statutes that provide immunity from liability. We’ve agreed with the transfer because we are lazy, relying on the doctor to make decisions for us so we can enjoy the “freedom” to pursue “The American Dream.”

Zooming out, we’ve become a party to a much larger crime. The State has taken the place of God through our tacit, and, many times, expressed, approval. We’ve replaced God’s Law and will with the will of the people and their invented law – represented through its legal system. The “law of the land” has replaced God’s Law in the ultimate bait and switch.

Man’s law is satan’s attempt to counterfeit God’s Law and is an extension of our top sin – the sin of Adam. Adding to this deception, most pastors are programmed to believe in, support, obey, and fight for the existence of a corporate State, which is a fictional idol. They tell us it is obedience to obey a State. They tell us to obey man’s law if it doesn’t conflict with God’s Law. We believe them because we assume they are smarter than us and have studied the Scriptures. They have perpetuated a lie. Man’s law always conflicts with God’s Law, by definition. God didn’t give power to a State or any idol. Our sinful obedience gives this State/idol power and life! As an example, ‘civic duty’ is a deception bred out of the satanic principle of collectivism and represents only one of the many falsehoods of this counterfeit system of law we voluntarily obey.

If we know our rights come from God, why do we continue to rely on a State to supposedly legislate morality instead of obeying God? Why are we blind to the truth that governments of men destroy our God-given rights rather than protect them?

To be blunt, we’ve adopted the sin of Adam. We want our own way and believe God made us free to pursue what we decide (Deut. 12:8; Judges 17:6, 21:25). We believe freedom means having choices. Furthermore, we believe we live in a free country and that we don’t have a desire for a king like the ungrateful Israelites. We’ve become easy marks for deceptions and programming because we are lazy and these governments play to and reward our pride, arrogance, and laziness. Knowing and believing are not the same, and satan understands how to prey on the difference.

Is it possible we are worshipping something we didn’t think was a god, but in truth is? In actuality, we’ve violated the first and second commandments in our pursuit of freedom.

Combining government programming with our nature, we’ve become active participants in this anti-Christ system. All the while, they know what they are doing and they successfully get us to agree with our own slavery. By not knowing God’s Law and true history, they’ve weaponized morality, convincing us that by being obedient slaves, we are doing what God wants. In reality, our acceptance of and participation in this scheme is to be an enemy of God (James 4:4).

These rulers want us to fight for “our constitutional rights,” though we have none, keeping us perpetually in their trap. This is not the way out of the matrix. Their Constitution was created to be a Hegelian dialectic “lesser evil” solution to an evil king. The American Dream PSYOP is the largest modern deception ever created, eclipsing the Great Depression, 911, COVID…, by a long shot.

Speaking of history and the Great Depression, what happened on March 9, 1933? To set up this event, the satanic minions put the country into the Great Depression and the people fell for the “less evil” New Deal. Five days after his inauguration on March 4, President Roosevelt declared the Great Depression a national banking emergency via Proclamation 2040. Previously, their 1917 Trading With the Enemy Act only applied to foreigners living in the U.S. It was to be strictly used as a war measure because it suspends the Constitution. On March 9, 1933, this 1917 Act was amended such that all U.S. citizens became its enemy, requiring licensing and insurance to transact business and submission of all citizens’ gold to the government, under the threat of criminal penalties. Additionally, Proclamation 2040 suspended the Constitution that we have been programmed to believe is the source of our rights.

The voters traded what they believed were their rights for government-issued privileges because of this invented fear. They were unaware that their rights were traded away long before 1933 by their ancestors. We’re still following this delusion today.

Are you sitting down? Senate Resolution Number 62 from April of 1933 reads: “The ultimate ownership of all property is in the State; individual ownership is only by virtue of Government, amounting to mere user; and that use must be in accordance with law and subordinate to the necessities of the State.” We’re still under this “war power” today. Why? Because the property and rights must be returned to the people after the war. You can’t have this if you want slaves. To add insult to injury, we pay them taxes for the privilege of using property they usurped from us, AND the bulk of these collected taxes are used to fund their public fool system, preserving the lies I’m sharing, along with many other manipulative tools, operations, and projects used against their enemies - us.

Let’s take the quantum leap. Is there a bigger trap? What would happen if the government admitted to this crime and returned the stolen property? Would the people cheer, not realizing the same evil government has now become the “less evil” savior? I believe so and this is the warning I’ve been called to share. The angel of light is using minions to expose the anti-Christ evil to give power to the false prophet side of the dialectic. The plan to take down the satanic cabal was written by the satanic cabal. Take a look at NESARA as a homework assignment if you are interested in seeing how this trick works.

God warns us of these snares in 1 Thessalonians 5:3. He tells us, “While they are saying, ‘Peace and safety!’ then sudden destruction shall come upon them like labor pains upon a pregnant woman, and they shall not escape.”

So, what do we do?

Satan’s deceptions have resulted in us becoming boiling frogs. And accomplices. Stockholm syndrome appears to be real.

However, we cannot blame satan for our transgressions from God’s Law. We can and should overcome and separate from this world. Whether we boil to death or survive is up to us. God’s Laws include the Law of choices and consequences. We’ve rebelled against God, first slowly and now rapidly, and are experiencing severe consequences.

Isaiah 26:9 states, “For seeing thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world shall learn righteousness.” What’s God’s purpose in this Law? To humble us and bring us to repentance. God is at work in history, in every age. He won’t allow evil to endure forever. If we repent, He will save us. If we don’t, He will destroy us.

For those who want to do God’s will, He has called us to be in the world but not of the world. Are you ready to escape Babylon? Acknowledging that we are in Babylon and have been participating in evil is the first step. The second step is to learn how this happened, and the third step is repentance. Repentance is a gift from God because no man seeks after God on his own. After repentance, God will lead you and open your heart to His Word. The kingdom of heaven is here, now, and He is urgently calling us to repentance in order to return and completely surrender to Him.

In closing, no man is more enslaved than the one who believes he is free.

We’ve been deceived. That does not mean we are stupid. However, once you learn how and why you were deceived, if you continue to participate, you are now stupid.

It’s time to repent and reclaim our birthright. There’s a reason He told us that narrow is the way that leads to life and few will find it. Please share this warning.

If you’d like to follow our story and advocacy work, please sign up for our newsletter at https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com. For the inspiration behind our family’s advocacy, please visit www.OurAmazingGrace.net. There you will find some fantastic pictures and videos of Grace, as well as resources and research. If you’d like to help with our work: https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit. My just-released book is now available: https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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