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Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
7d

Well written and 100% truth. The word Shema is translated most times as Hear. ( as in hear O Isreal) The true translation is hear AND obey. If you do not obey, you have not truly heard. I believe this is why Jesus said...I did not know you. We can not separate hear and obey. It is the wide path most of the churches are following today. The proof is in the news. Thank you for this beautifully written article.

Shalom.

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Manda Panda's avatar
Manda Panda
7d

“Repentance is a gift from God because no man seeks after God on his own.” Trying to understand, do we have any agency? Any ability to make a choice? How is repentance a gift?

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