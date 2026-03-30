Good morning,

Please join me at the Worldview Matters Conference on May 1 – 2.

I’ve been asked to speak on May 1 and am looking forward to being part of a great lineup orchestrated by my friend, David Fiorazo.

My family will have a table and I’ll be signing my #1 best-selling book, Is the Government Legally Killing Us?

It would be an honor if you attended and we could meet in person.

God bless you.

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

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