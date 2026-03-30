Worldview Matters Conference in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Good morning,
Please join me at the Worldview Matters Conference on May 1 – 2.
I’ve been asked to speak on May 1 and am looking forward to being part of a great lineup orchestrated by my friend, David Fiorazo.
My family will have a table and I’ll be signing my #1 best-selling book, Is the Government Legally Killing Us?
It would be an honor if you attended and we could meet in person.
God bless you.
Grace’s Dad
Scott Schara, President
Our Amazing Grace ™
1 Sam 17:47
Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.
It makes sense that you were invited to speak at this conference ~ You have a lot of wisdom and experience to share. 🙏💙
May this day be wonderful in all aspects.May you bless many and be blessed in turn.
Love from Aus.