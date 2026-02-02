Good morning,

I’ve been asked for my opinion on the Venezuela situation several times. The short answer is that it is part of the orchestrated deception. I decided to record the long answer in this monocast:

The balance of this article is the written version of the recording.

It appears that THE UNITED STATES has been given the designated role of leadership in a worldwide game for our bodies and souls. THE UNITED STATES is a puppet in this esoteric plan. THE UNITED STATES either plays the villain or the “hero” depending on the event. Regardless, the entire charade is intended to take us away from God by sucking us further into the vortex of this world. [ALL CAPS FOR A REASON.]

What’s their goal?

For this discussion, ‘they’ and ‘their’ are the government minions satan uses to operate his two beast systems that God warns us of in Revelation 13:

Ephesians 6:12 (NIV)(Geneva): “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, (and against the worldly governors) against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Rev 18:11-13 says: “And the merchants of the earth will weep and mourn over her, for no one buys their merchandise anymore: merchandise of gold and silver, precious stones and pearls, fine linen and purple, silk and scarlet, every kind of citron wood, every kind of object of ivory, every kind of object of most precious wood, bronze, iron, and marble; and cinnamon and incense, fragrant oil and frankincense, wine and oil, fine flour and wheat, cattle and sheep, horses and chariots, and bodies and souls of men.”

Revelation contains many of the near and far prophesies, warning us of history repeating itself.

They have made it look like everything is about money, but look at the last line above. We were made in God’s image, so we are the enemy.

Today, the role of the anti-Christ system is largely implemented by the government, while the role of the false prophet system is largely implemented by “the church.” Both of these systems use dialectics to control us and overlap with each other.

Their goal physically is population reduction and control, which leads to One World Government. Their goal spiritually is to worship false gods, which leads to One World Religion. Welcome to the New World Order (NWO).

They’ve gotten us to participate in this worldwide psyop because of our desire for the world instead of the One who created it. Few seem to want to acknowledge that God is judging all of us for surrendering our freedom to the state, a dead idol. Instead, they promote “less evil” solutions, selling us on the belief that mortal men can fix a spiritual problem. Their claims of a “Great Awakening” and a “Golden Age” are the false prophet side of the Luciferian trap.

2 Thessalonians 2:10-12:

The delusions are both physical and spiritual. The balance of this article discusses the physical inversion they are working on, to bring “order” out of the created chaos.

The latest Jenga piece was removed

When the Venezuela deception took place on January 3, I waited to see what people smarter than me would have to say about it.

Here’s a sample, with quotes from each article:

Alexandra (Was Venezuela Just The Start?):

“To sum it all up, Trump’s actions show that he and his team have a ‘hidden’ agenda that has not been explicitly shared with the public. Like all politics, world affairs, etc., there’s some kind of esoteric core to it all. The stories we see on the news are always spun to confuse and get people riled up, while chess pieces are on the move in the background.

Eventually everything connects.

Taking a birds-eye-view of what’s happening and realizing that everything is connected to the old, corrupt, Babylonian money system that has enslaved humanity for millennia is fascinating.

But, as we all know, they’re two wings of the same bird. Our world is changing and soon it will look upside down, and possibly better than ever, but that doesn’t mean these changes are organic or actually for our own good.

They’re calculated.”

Jason Christoff (Venezuela - The Public Story vs The Historical Motivation for the Invasion):

“There’s also something called The Greater Israel Project, which is almost the exact same territory as Egyptian Pharaoh Rames II. What a coincidence right? The greater Israel project includes many other “active“ middle Eastern countries, which have to be eliminated and destroyed so these ancient Egyptian black magicians eventually get back home to their Pharaonic homeland. Yes, we’re all in some serious trouble absolutely. Once they’re back in complete control, they will indeed get back to their open child sex and child sacrifice rituals. At that point, with their AI control tech (actually inside of us), we’ll be castrated of our power to protect our most innocent.

And that brings us to the Venezuelan oil reserves, which are the largest in the world. If you’re going to invade and destroy this many Arab countries all at once, you’re going to need a non-Arab fuel source for the war machines you’re going to use. If any Arab country is caught selling fuel to destroy other Arab countries, the revolt would topple any Arab country implicated. (like Saudi Arabia)

The UK Royals run both the US and the specific country in the middle east that you can’t name, so hopefully you can connect the dots from there. The big ancient UK bosses, you’ll never see. You only see the actors like DJT, BN and all the other fake leaders in the other UK run colonies. There’s a reason the country you can’t name is making it illegal to talk about anything they’re doing, because they’re going to unleash unbridled hell.....regarding this pursuit of their ancient homeland.”

Susan Kokinda on January 6 (Venezuela Was the First Strike…The Real Target Is the Banks That Run the World):

“But too many in the MAGA movement are stuck arguing about whether this is another Neocon regime change, instead of recognizing that Trump has just launched the biggest offensive against the City of London since, maybe the American Revolution.

This is why we exist. Promethean action has been in this fight since the 1970s. We’ve exposed the offshore banking apparatus. We’ve been warning about British irregular warfare, when everyone else thought we were crazy. Now, Trump is doing what we’ve been advocating for decades. And we’re here to make sure that you understand it so that you can defend it and amplify it.”

Judge Napolitano and Scott Ritter on January 3 (Trump, Venezuela, and a Dangerous Precedent):

They discuss the drug trafficking dialectic (Big Pharma is the largest drug trafficker in the U.S. = 5B prescriptions annually), how Trump shapes the deception, and the pivot to America First so we cheer our king (did you notice ‘safety and security’ from the Secretary of War?). This rhetoric takes our eye off the spiritual agenda.

NPR on January 4 (Trump wants U.S. oil companies in Venezuela):

“Hours after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, President Trump made it clear that the U.S. operation is about — at least in part — control of Venezuela’s oil.

‘We’re going to have our very large U.S. oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,’ Trump said during a press conference Saturday.”

What do you expect from NPR? The end justifies the means is not God’s way.

As you can tell, Alexandra’s and Jason’s eyes are open to the esoteric agenda. Susan sees Trump playing 5D chess (and winning), Judge Andrew and Scott are taking the high legal/moral ground, and NPR is playing its role in the government’s spewing of propaganda. I purposely didn’t pick those mesmerized by Trump Derangement Syndrome – now on both sides.

This must be an important puzzle piece because a deceptive “good” thing took place shortly afterwards (Executive Order 14199 on January 7), to change our focus:

Another Jenga piece revisited

To revisit another Jenga piece happening simultaneously…what about the timing of the Somali Daycare reveal (first reported on November 19), the related Matt Walsh deceptive commentary on the scam (January 7), and the ICE shooting (January 7)? G. Edward Griffin’s commentary on Matt Walsh’s deceptive tactic is worth reading. He explains how media plants like Walsh “tell it like it is” but are used to program us with the psychological nonsense he’s paid to do. For example, “How do you feel about celebrating the conversion of the United States from a Republic with a mission to protect its citizens against government itself to an Empire that feeds upon conquest with a mission to protect itself from its citizens?”

Both sides want illegal immigration. Why? It facilitates the One World Government side of the agenda. One side promotes a free-for-all. The other side pretends to crack down. What’s the answer? Create a divide and conquer psyop so they can enlist a digital ID so illegals can’t participate in voting deception, or perhaps to help fuel a civil war.

The “solution” pitch: digital ID solves the money system problem, the voting problem, and illegal immigration.

The warning: satan isn’t walking around with a red suit and pitchfork. All of these “problems” were created to fit in the Hegelian Dialectic scheme.

Venezuela conclusion

I’m not a prophet, so I don’t know the hearts of those behind this attack. I’m simply hoping to influence your worldview. I have concluded after 4000 hours of research that everything they do is toward the NWO and getting us to participate in our own demise. If we don’t challenge, we approve.

What I know is this. The Venezuela Jenga piece does the following:

1. Keeps the masses participating in the evil versus “less evil” tennis match because they see we are focused on the exoteric event instead of the esoteric agenda; 2. Sets up the demolition of the current financial system, so CDBC can be the savior; 3. Sets up oil reserves necessary to create a counterfeit Armageddon consistent with the futurist belief of Revelation; 4. Sets up hatred for THE UNITED STATES, so that Mystery Babylon can have a staged prophecy fulfillment in the evangelical worship of futurism (see Revelation 18:1-10). They will stop at nothing. It was a mind blower when I realized that satan can fulfill his own prophesies; and 5. The news cycle is so fast that it will make your head spin if you participate, so few have time to discern right and wrong. We’ve also been programmed not to think critically. All by design.

While the control grid is being snapped together, what’s taking place at the street level?

Walgreens display on January 14, 2026 (don’t people know about the scam?)

They are brazenly letting us know they control the media and the corporations.

What do you think they could pull off with 99-cent/gallon gasoline and $10,000 dividend checks?

Lifelong programming

We’ve been programmed to believe “less evil” is good. There are only two choices. So, when the false prophets provide “solutions” people jump on board. They prey on our programming and our sinful nature.

God warned of this in 1 Thessalonians 5:3:

Taking every thought captive – once you see the game, you have a choice to get out

Let’s review:

1. We are the enemy in a spiritual battle. 2. Their goal is a New World Order. 3. The world is satan’s stage and everything they do works toward their goal. 4. They are all in on it. 5. They want to topple the current systems, by design, to snap the NWO control grid into place. 6. Satan controls both sides – The Plan to Take Down the Satanic Cabal Was Written by the Satanic Cabal; two prior articles are here for review:

When you see the game as a spiritual battle, the events start to make sense and fit into the NWO puzzle they are building.

It appears satan is brazenly letting us know what he’s up to.

Once you understand their goal and strategy, you no longer have to participate in the traps designed to enslave us.

It also helps us to be better equipped to discern “world events” through the proper lens.

God’s way is always outside of the evil versus “less evil” dialectics abounding. “Less evil” is not good in God’s economy. Only God is good. Anything not from the Holy Spirit is sin.

Getting back to the basics

What drives our thoughts? Beliefs – right or wrong. Once you are grounded, thoughts outside of what you believe can be taken captive.

The first step is to establish what you believe. Become grounded. Why? God organized our brains to process things in an order: thoughts, feelings, actions, habits, and results. Right beliefs feed right thoughts.

Why do I believe what I believe? If we all asked this question about everything, we’d begin the process of deprogramming.

Here’s an example. The new bride prepared her first meal as a couple. A roast. Her husband asked her why she had cut off both ends of the roast before putting it in the oven. She said that it was the way her mom always prepared roasts. Not satisfied with her answer, he called his new mother-in-law and explained the situation. His mother-in-law told him that her mother prepared roasts this way, so she followed the recipe. Since his new wife’s grandma was alive, he had a chance to discover the truth. Since they were going to visit her the following weekend, he waited to discuss the situation in person. Of course, grandmas have all the answers. She cut off both ends because it wouldn’t fit in the pan.

Since beliefs produce thoughts, becoming grounded is our primary way of taking thoughts captive – test your beliefs and become grounded. That’s on us, and it’s not going to happen overnight. God tells us to test every spirit and test everything and that takes discipline:

1 John 4:1: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

1 Thes 5:21: “But examine everything carefully; hold fast to that which is good.”

Add that satan is the master of temptation and you can understand the importance of becoming grounded. An Old Testament example…David and Bathsheba from 2 Samuel 11:

One evening David got up from his bed and strolled around on the roof of the palace. And from the roof he saw a woman bathing—a very beautiful woman. So David sent and inquired about the woman, and he was told, “This is Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam and the wife of Uriah the Hittite.” Then David sent messengers to get her, and when she came to him, he slept with her. Then she returned home. And the woman conceived and sent word to David, saying, “I am pregnant.” At this, David sent orders to Joab: “Send me Uriah the Hittite.” So Joab sent him to David. When Uriah came to him, David asked how Joab and the troops were doing and how the war was going. Then he said to Uriah, “Go down to your house and wash your feet.” So Uriah left the palace, and a gift from the king followed him. But Uriah slept at the door of the palace with all his master’s servants; he did not go down to his house. And David was told, “Uriah did not go home.” “Haven’t you just arrived from a journey?” David asked Uriah. “Why didn’t you go home?” Uriah answered, “The ark and Israel and Judah are dwelling in tents, and my master Joab and his soldiers are camped in the open field. How can I go to my house to eat and drink and sleep with my wife? As surely as you live, and as your soul lives, I will not do such a thing!” “Stay here one more day,” David said to Uriah, “and tomorrow I will send you back.” So Uriah stayed in Jerusalem that day and the next. Then David invited Uriah to eat and drink with him, and he got Uriah drunk. And in the evening Uriah went out to lie down on his cot with his master’s servants, but he did not go home. The next morning David wrote a letter to Joab and sent it with Uriah. In the letter he wrote: “Put Uriah at the front of the fiercest battle; then withdraw from him, so that he may be struck down and killed.”

In closing, when you hear something, consider if you’ve been programmed – example politics/voting/the American Dream (this is George Carlin, so ignore the swearing to hear the message).

Our protection

We are not going to beat satan at this game. Thankfully, we don’t have to. Instead, we can put our trust in the One who has already defeated him.

Matthew 10:28: “Don’t be afraid of those who want to kill your body; they cannot touch your soul. Fear only God, who can destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Take every thought captive. 2 Corinthians 10:5 says, “We demolish arguments and every presumption set up against the knowledge of God; and we take captive every thought to make it obedient to Christ.” Of course, I’m applying this principle to discerning world events and not being worried. Bigger picture, this is a method God calls us to use to prevent us from sinning.

We don’t have to participate in their game. Are you ready to escape?

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

1 Sam 17:47

Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc.

